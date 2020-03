MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall reads ‘Where The Wild Things Are’ to a group of second graders at Corprew Elementary as part of “Read Across America Day” on March 2. “Read Across America Day,” also known as Dr. Seuss Day, is a yearly observance in the USA inaugurated by the National Education Association. It is on the school day that is nearest to March 2, the birthday of Dr. Seuss.