MPISD – News

MPHS art students earn medals at VASE competition

Thirty Mount Pleasant High School Art students entered 51 pieces at the Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) on February 22 at the Region 8 Education Service Center. Three MPHS students will move on to the state competition in San Marcos this April. They scored art pieces 4 (Excellent), a 3 (Strong), a 2 (Developing), or a 1 (Emerging). Forty of the MPHS entries earned the max score of 4, and the remaining eleven won 3’s. For the art to advance to state, the piece must first make a rating of a 4. They judged all of the 4’s in a particular division a second time, and state advancements are awarded based on an allotment, roughly 10% in each division.

Earning scores of 4 (Excellent) and moving on to state are seniors Allyson Swafford and Paola Ventura in division 4 along with junior ZZ Lee in division 3.

Also earning scores of 4 (Excellent) are Saul Alvarado, Christopher Bello, Rosario Bello, Camille Cantu, Jose Chavez, Mya Clark, Parker Colley, Shelby Courreges, Tykerries Farrier, Gaven Fife, Allie Fincher, Rafael Garcia, Chloe Garrett, Mariana Gonzalez, Faith Hampton, Alexandra Ibanez, Alison Majors, Lluvia Melendez, Anaeli Navarro, Luiz Olvera, Melody Reyes, Yessenia Serna, Silvia Sustaita, and Kurion Walker.

Earning scores of 3 (Strong) are C. Bello, Colley, Jose Lopez, Danielle Merriman, Melendez, Navarro, Olvera, Swafford, Walker, and De’asia Woodson.

“I would like to congratulate the MPHS Art students for their efforts and rewards in receiving 40 medals at the Regional VASE competition,” said MPHS Art teacher, Laura Kirkland. “I am happy to say MP will be taking 3 of these hard-working students to state! I am very proud of how our students did and how well they represented MPHS. We would like to thank Big Tex trailers for sponsoring our students for this Regional event.”