MPISD Celebrates Grandparents/Heroes Day

Grandparents and Heroes were celebrated on all four MPISD Elementary campuses on Friday with special lunches at each school.



Jackson Stansell and his grandparents at Annie Sims



Malori Chism and her grandfather at E.C. Brice

Bryce Johnson and his grandparents at Vivian Fowler

Arely Barboza and her grandmother at Corprew