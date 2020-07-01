MPISD – News

From left to right: Abby Mason, Caroline Rose, Reid Pinckard

Kelly Cowan

MPHS students place at Lion’s Club state contests

Three Mount Pleasant High School students competed in the Lion’s Club State Youth contest on June 27, 2020, in Longview. All three were first-place winners at the District 2-X2 Mid-Winter Cabinet meeting in Tyler on January 11, 2020, in their respective categories and were each awarded $300 scholarships at the district level.

The 2020 MPHS graduate Caroline Rose placed 2nd in the Outstanding Youth Contest and earned a $2000 scholarship. They evaluate contestants on high school grade point average, a 750-word essay, a personal biographical information statement, three letters of recommendation, community service performance, leadership experience/participation, and a personal interview. She is the daughter of Kevin and Tracie Rose.

The 2020 MPHS graduate Abby Mason placed 3rd with her essay on diabetes awareness and received a $1000 scholarship. The Diabetes Awareness Essay Contest is an annual competition that allows student participants to research, organize, and present perspectives on a given topic related to diabetes. With Texas Lions involved in helping youth with the disease, the contest emphasizes the need for new ideas, understanding, and dissecting societal and individual issues associated with the condition. She is the daughter of Chris and Melissa Mason.

Reid Pinckard earned third place and a $1000 scholarship for his Drug Awareness Speech. The 2020 topic focused on opioid addiction, including two types of interventions emphasizing the therapeutic benefits, and how students can steer friends away from using opioids. He is the son of Ritchie and Amanda Pinckard. Rose and Mason will attend Texas A&M University while Pinckard will return to MPHS for his senior year this fall.