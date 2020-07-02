MPISD – News

L to R: Grace Whitten and Jessie Parchman

MPHS Students Recognized at International HOSA Leadership Conference

Two Mount Pleasant High School students earned recognition at the HOSA 43rd Annual International Leadership Conference. The conference was online on June 24-27, 2020, and featured over 7,000 delegates from across the United States.

Grace Whitten was recognized in HOSA Happenings, a multimedia chapter communication event using a print or electronic newsletter or website. Jessie Parchman earned the Barbara James Service Award (Silver Division), which provides recognition to individual HOSA members for volunteer service.

Whitten, the daughter of John and Suzy Whitten, is a 2020 MPHS graduate and will attend The University of Arkansas.

Parchman, the daughter of Jeff and Jamie Parchman, will return to MPHS as a junior this fall. MPHS HOSA advisors are Kristi Houchin, Angie Ayers, and Stephanie Bumpus.

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce

award Academic Blankets

The annual Mount Pleasant High School Academic Blanket Awards Assembly looked a little different this year. The ceremony was on Thursday, June 25, in the parking lot of the MPISD Administration Building. They used a radio transmitter, and the recipients and their families were able to listen to the ceremony inside their vehicles, and honking replaced the usual applause. Presenting the blankets to the students were Richard Bonney, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Craig Bailey, MPHS Principal, and Kelli Glenn, MPHS Associate Principal.

In all, sixty-six MPHS students were awarded academic blankets for having the highest overall average in their respective subjects. Those 66 students only make up about 4% of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for several years, with businesses vying to sponsor and purchase a blanket for a student.

Those awarded 2020 Academic Blankets included:

Ashleigh Amerson (Practicum in Health Science I), Aachal Amin (Spanish II), Aaliyah Avellaneda (Law Enforcement), Manoa Bagsic (Spanish I Bilingual), Isai Baltazar (Band), Jacinto Barboza (Electrical Technology), Ashley Benyshek (Certified Nursing Assistant), Hailey Benyshek (Culinary Arts), Alondra Carrero (French II), Nic Chappell III (Algebra II), Parker Colley (Chemistry), Brock Cooper (Marketing Education), Shelby Courreges (Statistics), Connelly Cowan (AP Chemistry II), Natali Delgado (AP Biology II), Victor Diaz (AP Spanish Language), Anna Elliott (Practicum in Health Science II), Gaven Fife (Fashion Design), Jorge Garcia (Math Models), Brittney Godlock (Advanced Quantitative Reasoning), Isabella Greco (Pre-Calculus), Perla Guzman (Biology), Ethan Harbour (Geometry), Rylie Hardison (Dance), Mary Kait Heeren (Spanish III), Evan Hinkle (Ag Mechanics), Aliyaah Howard (Cosmetology), Natalie Howard (English IV), Taylor Hubbs (English II), Colby Hunnicutt (Government & Economics), Nia Jackson (French III), Carson Jetton (Scientific Research & Design), Camdon Johnson (English I), Mina Kollen Larsen (Communications), Savannah Mack (Theatre), Colton Majors (Construction Technology), Abby Mason (Physics), Samantha McClenan (Spanish I), Felicity Miller (Forensic Science), Rachell Moreno (Choir), Katie Ochoa (Health Science Theory), Baley O’Neal (Journalism-Yearbook), Savanna Palacios (Anatomy & Physiology), Joshlyn Paloblanco (AP Spanish Literature), Sam Pearson (AP Physics C), Reid Pinckard (US History), Keyla Plancarte (Education & Training), Param Poudel (World Geography), Brian Ramirez (Engineering), Isai Ramirez (Piano), Daniela Robles (Instructional Practice in Education), Maribel Rodarte (Business Information Management), Patricia Roque (Calculus), Laura Sanchez (Animal Science), Johnathan Sandate (World History), Sherlyn Sandoval (Accounting), Brock Shavers (Music Theory), Allyson Swafford (Agriscience), Taryn Thurman (English III), Ka Tonna Turner (Career Preparation), Melissa Vasquez (Algebra I), Michelle Vazquez (Environmental Systems), Paola Ventura (Art), Tyler Welborn (Sports Medicine), Grace Whitten (Journalism-Newspaper), and Dayanara Yepez (Spanish II Bilingual).