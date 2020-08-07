" /> MPISD – News – EastTexasRadio.com
MPISD – News

1 hour ago

 

MPISD welcomed its new teachers on Monday, August 3, with breakfast and orientation at the MPISD Administration Building. MPISD classes begin on Wednesday, August 19.

 

MPISD MEET THE TEACHER SCHEDULE 2020

 

CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER

(CDC)

  

 

Wednesday, August 12th

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

*Parents will be contacted to make an appointment
BRICE

CORPREW

FOWLER

SIMS

  

Thursday, August 13th

7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 14th

8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

*Parents will be contacted to make an appointment

 
WALLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL  

Thursday, August 13th

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and

1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*come and go, no appointment needed
MOUNT PLEASANT JUNIOR HIGH  

Thursday, August 13th

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*come and go, no appointment needed
MOUNT PLEASANT

HIGH SCHOOL

  

Thursday, August 13th

 

Meet the Teacher/Schedule pick-up

2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

*come and go, no appointment needed

 

Freshman Orientation

3:00 p.m.

 

 

