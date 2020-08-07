MPISD – News

MPISD welcomed its new teachers on Monday, August 3, with breakfast and orientation at the MPISD Administration Building. MPISD classes begin on Wednesday, August 19.
MPISD MEET THE TEACHER SCHEDULE 2020
|CHILD DEVELOPMENT CENTER
(CDC)
|
Wednesday, August 12th
8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
*Parents will be contacted to make an appointment
|BRICE
CORPREW
FOWLER
SIMS
|
Thursday, August 13th
7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 14th
8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
*Parents will be contacted to make an appointment
|WALLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL
|
Thursday, August 13th
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and
1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
*come and go, no appointment needed
|MOUNT PLEASANT JUNIOR HIGH
|
Thursday, August 13th
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
*come and go, no appointment needed
|MOUNT PLEASANT
HIGH SCHOOL
|
Thursday, August 13th
Meet the Teacher/Schedule pick-up
2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
*come and go, no appointment needed
Freshman Orientation
3:00 p.m.