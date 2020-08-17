MPISD – News

Community Eligibility Provision (CEP)

Media Release for School Year 2020-2021

The Mount Pleasant Independent School District announced it would continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year. Schools qualifying to run CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information, please contact the following person:

Mount Pleasant Independent School District

Laura Stewart, Director of Food Services

2030 N. Edwards

P.O. Box 1117

Mt. Pleasant, TX, 75455

Phone: 903-575-2000

Email: lstewart@mpisd.net

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.