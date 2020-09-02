MPISD – News

(L to R) Isabella Greco and Taryn Thurman (not pictured are 2020 graduates Shelby Courreges, Abigail Mason, Sam Pearson, Caroline Rose, and Paola Ventura)

Mount Pleasant High School students earn AP Scholar awards.

Two Mount Pleasant High School seniors and five recent graduates have earned AP Scholar awards for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple AP Exams.

Five were named AP Scholars for achieving scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP Exams. Those included seniors Isabella Greco and Taryn Thurman, along with 2020 graduates Shelby Courreges, Abigail Mason, and Caroline Rose.

2020 graduate Paola Ventura was named an AP Scholar with Honors, granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams.

2020 graduate Sam Pearson was named an AP Scholar with Distinction, the highest AP award given at the local level. Students granted this award received an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.

“These students are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to education,” said MPHS AP Coordinator, Amanda Pinckard. We look forward to seeing the things they will achieve in the future.”