MPISD – News

Tiger Debate Team Members Qualify for National and State Tournaments
Three members of the Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate Team have qualified to participate in National and State level tournaments.
Speech team member Ja’Quacy Minter has qualified for the University of Kentucky National Tournament of Champions in Oral Interpretation. He is the first in MPHS school history to do so. Ja’Quacy will travel to the University of Kentucky in the spring to compete against the best in the Nation.
The Cross-Examination team of Connelly Cowan and Taryn Thurman has earned enough points in just two tournaments to participate in the Texas Forensics Association State Tournament in Houston in March of 2019. They are among the first ten teams in the state to qualify.
“I am so proud of Ja’Quacy, Connelly, and Taryn. The Tournament of Champions is a prestigious tournament and one of the most difficult tournaments to qualify for. Ja’Quacy has worked very hard and I am very happy to see him reach this accomplishment. I am also extremely excited about the future. To have a freshman and sophomore CX team to qualify for State so quickly is an amazing accomplishment,” said MPHS Speech and Debate Coach, Cody Morris
Mt. Pleasant High School
1st Six Weeks
All “A” Honor Roll
9th Grade
Amin, Aachal; Bardwell, Nevaeh; Barrientos, Giselle; Brown, Samuel; Chappell III, Henry; Colley, Parker; Cowan, Connelly; Grundy, Mahogany; Heeren, Mary; Hubbs, Taylor; Ochoa, Katherine; Olvera, Luiz; Perez, Juliana; Perez, Neida; Ramirez, Abril; Ramirez, Jasmin; Rivero Sanchez, Monserrat; Solis, Briseida; Thompson, Keller
10th Grade
Almendarez, Elsa; Atrisco, Lesly; Barker, Rachel; Brannon, Aunesti; Braudaway, Zackary; Canada, Juan; Carrillo, Siade; Estrada, Maiko; Gallon, Isaac; Garrett, Chloe; Greco, Isabella; Humber, Lexie; Lias, Ghyles; Martinez, Naydelin; McGee, Matthew; Nino, Javier; Pinckard, Reid; Poudel, Sashi; Ramirez, Alejandra; Rodriguez, Alma; Roque, Patricia; Sharp, Ryan; Thurman, Taryn; Villegas, Jessica;
11th Grade
Alvarado, Bladimir; Avellaneda, Aaliya; Benyshek, Ashley; Brannon, Damajha; Bristow, Noah; Corona, Lindsey; Courreges, Shelby; Daugherty, Ryan; De La Cruz, Jesenia; Delgado, Deyanira; Flores, Alan; Fuentes, Virginia; Galindo, Erika; Gordon, Christina; Hearron, Ty; Howard, Antarrius; Howard, Natalie; Hunnicutt, Colby; Leyva, Jennifer; Mason, Abigail; Miller, Felicity; Miller, Megan; O’Neal, Baley; Pearson, Samuel; Perez, Israel; Rodriguez, John; Rose, Caroline; Sanchez, Milagros; Sandoval, Diana; Vaughn, Brooke; Whitten, Grace
12th Grade
Alcibar, Daniela; Andersson, Amanda; Andrews, Katelyn; Antolin, Blanca; Ayers, Averie; Barboza, David; Campbell, Mallory; Carter, Britt; Clark, Cheyenne; Cordova, Fernando; Courreges, Audrey; Craft, Garret; Daugherty, Dianna; Dickerson, Jordan; Dillard, Taylor; Finigan, Savannah; Flores, Paula; Gage, Hannah; Gonzalez, Cessia; Hang, James; Hinton III, Carl; Jones, Lily; Le, Annie; Liera, Jose; Luna, Ita-ii; Marshall, Pamala; Martinez, Linda; Miklos, Tyler; Najera, Angelica; Newman, Barron; Poudel, Samip; Ramirez, Cesar; Ramirez Jr., Eduardo; Ramirez, Martina; Rodriguez, Uriel; Salazar, Ezequiel; Sampson, Alexus; Segari, Johnathan; Sheppard, Ja’Terrian; Southerland, Lauren; Tejeda, Kristopher; Yox, Rebecca
Mount Pleasant Junior High “A” Honor Roll
7TH Grade
Anderson, Hannah; Banda, Mea; Cardona, Shirlyn; Cross, Ella; Davis, Brianne; Debord, Clinton; Dyke, Drew; Ebarb, Kennady; Flores, Diego; Forgy, Emmy; Garcia, Yahir; Garrett, Ana; Gonzalez, Briana; Gonzalez, Sherlyn; Greco, Sophie; Hernandez, Angelina; Hernandez, Stephanie; Holt, Krystalyn; Hurndon, Essence; Jetton, Jillian; Landaverde, Araceli; Lopez, Silvia; Loving, Mia; Marroquin, Jocelyn; Mars, Jenna; Martinez Rosales, Cesar; Miller, Amariya; Miller, Clayton; Munoz, Annie; Muskrat, James; Noble, Jake; Oviedo, Mckinsee; Patel, Tisha; Perez, Andrew; Perez, Estven; Phan, Cecilia; Pinckard, Landon; Ramirez, Said; Rundles, Kiara; Saavedra, Lilianna; Sanders, Jakera; Sanders, Jasmine; Spigner, Makayla; Sustaita, Sonia; Vargas, Diana; Vega, Emilia; Wall, Harrison; West, Jordan; Zeqaj, Shpat
8TH Grade
Alarcon, Wendy; Alvarado, Jacob; Bayna, Vanessa; Bliss, Ava; Brison, Clayton; Carter, Chloe; Fuentes Jr, Luis; Hubbs, Rylan; McClenan, Samantha; Mora, Jesus; Ortiz, Freddy; Perez, Daniela; Perez Valentin, Yadeline; Plascencia, Madeline; Sambueso, Leo; Vasquez, Melissa; Vazquez, Amy