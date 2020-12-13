MPISD – News

Photo by MPHS Photography student, Tairelle Chong

Photo L to R Isaac Hernandez, Ethan Harbour, Jackelin Gomez, Clayton Brison, Devin Castaneda, Miguel Segura

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS competes in virtual UIL Math and Science meet

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Math and Science teams competed in the Spring Hill Virtual Math and Science meet on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Overall, MPHS earned 15 individual medals, and all three math teams placed in the top three.

Results are as follows:

Calculator Applications (2nd place team)

10th grade: Devin Castaneda 2nd, Isaac Hernandez 3rd, Clayton Brison 5th

11th grade: Jackelin Gomez 5th

12th grade: Miguel Segura 1st

Overall: Miguel Segura 2nd

Mathematics (3rd place team)

10th grade: Isaac Hernandez 3rd, Ethan Harbour 4th, Devin Castaneda 5th

12th grade: Miguel Segura 5th

Overall: Miguel Segura 5th

Number Sense (3rd place team)

10th grade: Ethan Harbour 3rd, Devin Castaneda 5th

12th grade: Miguel Segura 5th

Science

10th grade: Natalie Crockett 3rd

Osias Hernandez and Larry Russell are the coaches for the MPHS math and science teams.