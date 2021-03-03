MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls bring home more awards .

After missing out on their second competition and a week of practice due to the weather, the Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls attended their second and final competition of the season on Saturday, February 27, with Showtime International at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield.

The Tiger Doll team earned nine awards in total: Sweepstakes (85 and above all on routines), Judges Award (90 and above on all routines), Best in XL Category: Runner Up Military, First place Pom, and First place Hip Hop, Supreme Pom (highest scoring pom routine), Supreme Hip Hop (highest scoring hip hop routine), Team Champion Circle, and 3rd Place Best of the Best (3rd place out of all teams entering the competition).

The Officer squad brought home ten awards: Sweepstakes (85 and above on all routines), Judges Award (92 and above on all routines), Best in XL Category: Runner Up Jazz, First place Lyrical, and First place Hip Hop, Applause Award for Entertainment and Crowd Appeal in Officer Hip Hop, Supreme Lyrical (highest scoring lyrical routine), Supreme Hip Hop (highest scoring hip hop routine), Officer Champion Circle, and 2nd Place Best of the Best (2nd place out of all officer teams entering the competition).

First Lieutenant, Madyson Arzate, was named a solo finalist and runner-up Solo Champion with Junior Lieutenant Nevaeh Bardwell named a solo runner-up.

The Tiger Dolls will now turn their attention to their annual Spring Show set for April 16-17 in the MPHS Auditorium.

L to R: Mya Clark and Makayla Houchin

L to R: Cody Slone and Clayton Miller

MPHS Bass Fishing Team competes on Lake Bob Sandlin

The Mount Pleasant High School Bass Fishing Team continued its season in the spring semester’s first tournament at the Texas High School Bass Association (THSBA) tournament on Lake Bob Sandlin on February 27.

First, Mya Clark and Makayla Houchin’s team placed 9th out of 91 teams with two fish weighing 5.98 lbs for the Tigers. Cody Slone and Clayton Miller’s team finished just behind in 10th place with three fish weighing 5.84 lbs. Ethan Cota, Bryce Bartlett, Zane Phillips, and Tyler Welborn also competed for the Tigers but could not pull anything in before time ran out.

The MPHS anglers will be on Lake Tawakoni on March 27. Team members will be fishing for a chance to make it to the state tournament in May.

P.E.WALLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Fourth Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

Fifth Grade: Vanessa Aspeitia, Jayden Baker, Maria Beltran Regalado, Marley Broach, Caleb Carr, Samuel Carroll, Homero Castillo DeLaTorre, Yaretzi Clavel, Emily Crabb, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Blakely Garrett, Hailey Guzman, Mario Hernandez, Antonio Howard, Kennedy Jones, Kodi Laster, Allisson Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Tenley Marshall, Ivan Martinez, Kianna Mickens, Nathan Moreno, Leslie Morones, Daxton Price, Uriel Rosales, Orlando Sanchez, Aaron Waldrep

Sixth Grade: Antoine Albin II, Adriel Bagsic, Stephanie Barrientos, Carson Bell, Kaelyn Carrillo, Natalie Chavez, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Ashley Flores, Monserrat Gonzalez, Alexia Hawkins, Geovani Hernandez Jr., Isaac Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Caydon Johnson, Daniel Kimbrough, Aloani Laboy Camacho, Thi Luong, Aileen Martinez, Allison Mendoza, Carter Moody, Melany Morales, Carolyn Pena, Jazziel Resendiz Resendiz, Eli Robertson, Andi Sandoval Morales, Anna Sellers, Christerpher Toon II, Edgar Vasquez, Patience Waggoner, Ty’ree Williams, Maggie Wilson, Nathan Zavala

Mt. Pleasant High School

4th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th -Grade

Hannah Anderson, Brayant Chavez, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Drew Dyke, Kennady Ebarb, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Erik Liera, Silvia Lopez, Mason Majors, Nathaniel Martinez, Evelyn Monreal, Christopher Moreno, McKinsee Oviedo, Veronica Palencia, Cecilia Phan, Kiara Rundles, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya

10th -Grade

Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Clayton Brison, Madison Carpenter, Devin Castaneda, Natalie Crockett, Paulina Diaz, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Kylie Humber, Camdon Johnson, Chelsea Maldonado, Collin Moss, Lizeth Navarro, Cecilia Olmos, Jazmine Palma, Kimberly Pina, Esmeralda Ramirez, Nayeli Rivera, Jose Trejo, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Raul Vazquez, Jack Welborn

11th -Grade

Rossy Banegas, Rosario Bello, Lainy Blackstone, Samuel Brown, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Jair Moreno, Luiz Olvera, Noemi Rios, Johnathan Sandate, Micah Tucker, Ariana Vazquez, Anna Claire Wall

12th Grade

Madison Adams, Megan Adams, Ashleigh Amerson, Lesly Atrisco Hernandez, Alicia Bello, Ashlyn Brooks, Lily Burrows, Juan Canada, Julissa Dominguez, Isabel Dorantes, Maiko Estrada, Gaven Fife, Allie Fincher, Brianna Garcia, Isabella Greco, Azalia Guzman, Faith Hampton, Maria Hernandez, Ghyles Lias, Faith Logan, Reese Loving, Naydelin Martinez, Arianna McClain, Alexia Neely, Litzy Patino, Jasmine Pina, Sashi Poudel, Alejandra Ramirez, Anahi Ramirez, Maribel Rodarte, Meagan Rogers, Patricia Roque, Miguel Segura, Ryan Sharp, Eliyah Tagg, Taryn Thurman, Jaycee Woods, Carson Zachry