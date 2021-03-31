MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Future Educators compete at State, Advance to Nationals

The Mount Pleasant High School Chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) competed in the Teach Tomorrow Summit virtually on March 4-6, with four students qualifying for Nationals.

Seniors Daniela Robles and Mirka Soto advanced to Nationals in Children’s Literature K-3 with their book “Growing Up with Cuco and Tiki”, a beautifully illustrated story about the macaw’s life cycle in the rainforests of South America.

Junior Monserrat Rivero also advanced to Nationals in Children’s Literature Pre-K with her book “A Surprise for Milo,” an age-appropriate explanation of a new addition to a mouse family and the excitement and anticipation can bring to young children. Her book includes handmade finger puppets that represent the characters in the story.

Sophomore Marcela Mata advanced to Nationals in Elementary Interactive Bulletin Board with her board titled “A Bus Load of Numbers.” It emphasized individual activities with varying degrees of difficulty to support both the struggling and the advanced learners in one-to-one correspondence and basic math computation. You could use this board in both general education classrooms as a center activity and a special education classroom for instructional support.

“Future educators from The Mount Pleasant High School TAFE chapter competed at the state level for the sixth year in a row in mid-February,” said MPHS TAFE advisor Aimee Sweeden. “MPHS TAFE represented well at the Teach Tomorrow Summit held virtually at the Region 8 Service Center. The uniqueness of the current situation proved to be no issue for the students in their ZOOM competitions. The students were stars in front of the camera and did their best with the technology to advance in three different events to the National Level. I am thrilled to have these students represent the district and the Educators Rising/TAFE Mount Pleasant High School Chapter again at the National level. I am so very proud of these future educators, leaving a legacy of success and tiger pride for the next group of competitors!”