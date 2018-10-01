MPISD – News

David Barboza with MPHS Principal Dustin Cook

Mount Pleasant High School Senior Accepted to Engineering Programs

Mount Pleasant High School senior David Barboza has been accepted to two prestigious fly-in Engineering programs this fall. In September, Barboza attended an MIT Weekend Immersion in Science and Engineering (WISE) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Over the course of WISE, 100 selected students had the opportunity to attend classes, tour the campus, meet professors, visit labs, stay with a current MIT student, and attend workshops to get a glimpse of what life at MIT is really like.

In October, Barboza will attend the Columbia Engineering Experience held in New York City at Columbia University, one of the oldest and most culturally and socio-economically diverse schools in the country. While there, he will stay with an undergraduate host, experience campus life, take a behind-the-scenes tour of a leading engineering firm and attend admissions and financial aid workshops conducted by the members of the Columbia Admissions Committee.

David is the son of Rosa Rojas and Juan Barboza.