MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPISD Foundation awards educator grants

MPISD celebrated “Grant Day” on April 1 with a great deal of excitement and fanfare provided by members of the MPHS Goin’Goin’ Gold Band and Varsity Cheer squad.

The MPISD Education Foundation proudly awarded $32,263.93 to 46 individual staff members on seven different campuses.

Spring 2021 grant recipients and their funded projects are:

Annie Sims Elementary School ($1,358.08): Bethany Malone purchased Osmo equipment and Kelly Silman for iPad pencils and stylus pens.

Frances Corprew Elementary School ($4,426.59): Vicki B. Lee got a Dyslexia training kit, Dunia Rodriguez for purchasing math manipulatives. Karen Crooks for P.E. equipment, Amanda Phillips for books for her classroom, Emily Barnett (TCSSA) for flexible seating and a white-erase table for the speech room, and Jessica Williams for buying books for her classroom.

E.C. Brice Elementary School ($8,848.24): Angela Escoto for bilingual books for her classroom; Amy Miklos for a laminating machine; Carmelita Perez for headphones; Frances Morgan for stylus pens; Hannah Zambrano for a Floor Table Zone/flexible seating; Jennifer Walker for Apple Pens; Maria Flores for headphones; Maria Fernandez Lopez for a Floor Table Zone/flexible seating; Nan Verner for musical instruments; Rylie Harville for Apple pencils; and Sonia Garcia for digital pencils for iPad.

Vivian Fowler Elementary School ($2,319.42): Rachel Cole (Fowler/TCSSA) for a Speech Tutor Pro App; and Patsy DeSantiago, Patricia Moreno, Lorena Dominguez, Shanina Sheridan, and Nathaly Saldana for a charging station for iPads.

P.E. Wallace Middle School ($11,068.34): Arely Nava for classroom materials, supplies, and flexible seating; Dee Anne Kirkland for headphones with mics; Elda Hernandez for headphones with mics; Homero Castillo for headphones for online testing; Jessica Olvera for headphones with mics; Kathryn-Amber Ibarra for headphones with mics; Katherine Miles for Chromebooks, classroom seating and books; Leslie Amerson for headphones with mics; Madison Baber for materials for Science classrooms – Discovery Lab; Magdalena Martinez for flexible Seating; Pam Chism for headphones with mics; Stefen Harmon for five iPads and cases for the dance department; Sonia Sanchez for materials to enrich Dual Language Science; Wendy Manzano for an interactive classroom projector system; Olga De La Torre Guzman for headphones and spring scales; Samantha Dunkin (TCSSA) for a smart T.V. and stand for ARD meetings; and Billie Barnes (TCSSA) for board games for the classroom.

Mount Pleasant Junior High School ($1,613.95): Tina Terrell for an iPad and Debbie Buford for the library’s computers.

Mount Pleasant High School ($3,047.00): Laura Kirkland for a computer and Spencer Clark for an Atlas System/Classroom Map set.

“We are so thankful to the MPISD Foundation for again presenting grants to our staff members,” said MPISD Superintendent of Schools, Judd Marshall. “These funds will allow our teachers to do things that will benefit our students that would not be possible without Foundation assistance as they fall outside the budgets for our campuses. These supplemental funds will help us enrich the learning experiences of our students. I am also very thankful to all our employees and community members who have donated to the Foundation. Without them, these grants would not be possible.”

“What a fun morning we had surprising the award winners!” said Mariela Crockett, MPISD Foundation Executive Director. “This Spring, the Foundation awarded $32,263.93 to 42 applicants throughout the District. The Foundation has awarded over $356,539.21 in grants to MPISD teachers and administrators in our six years of operation. We could not have accomplished so much without the support from MPISD staff members and the Mount Pleasant community, and we are very grateful for that support.”

Anyone interested in donating funds to the MPISD Foundation should contact Crockett at 903-575-2000.

Mt. Pleasant High School

5th Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th-Grade

Hannah Anderson, Brayden Basaldua, Shirlyn Cardona, Oscar Castellanos, Ella Cross, Caroline Currey, Clinton DeBord, Drew Dyke, Rebecca Elrod, Diego Flores, John Freeman, Jose Fuentes, Ismael Galicia, Yahir Garcia, Ana Garrett, Destiny Gonzalez, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Stephanie Hernandez, Rocio Herrera, Jillian Jetton, Cheyenne King, Ryder Marshall, Nathaniel Martinez, Amariya Miller, Evelyn Monreal, Christopher Moreno, Annie Munoz, Jeisy Munoz Salazar, McKinsee Oviedo, Joel Palacios, Tisha Patel, Cecilia Phan, Kiara Rundles, Miguel Salinas, Allie Sloan, Alicia Velasquez-Molina, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Shpat Zeqaj, Beverly Zuniga, Daniela Zuniga Ruiz

10th-Grade

Wendy Alarcon, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, VanessaJane Bayna, Clayton Brison, Madison Carpenter, Devin Castaneda, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Alexandra Estrada, Pilar Gonzalez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Camdon Johnson, Chelsea Maldonado, Anthony Orellana, Jazmine Palma, Daniela Palomo, Kimberly Pina, Param Poudel, Elijah Rider, Axel Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Micah Shepherd, Jose Trejo, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Raul Vazquez

11th-Grade

Odalys Adame, Delaila Aleman, Aachal Amin, Airam Antolin, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Michelle Calderon, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Pablo Macias Mata, Leslie Mayo, Jair Moreno, Katherine Ochoa, Jessie Parchman, Neida Perez, Emily Perez-Solis, Abril Ramirez, Jasmin Ramirez, Sahir Ramirez, Noemi Rios, Johnathan Sandate, Sam Sloan, Jonathan Tepetate, Esteban Trejo, Ariana Vazquez, Kurion Walker

12th-Grade

Madison Adams, Megan Adams, Ashleigh Amerson, Alicia Bello, Chase Bonacorsi, Juan Canada, Ke’Mya Davis, Julissa Dominguez, Maiko Estrada, Allie Fincher, Christian Flores, Isabella Greco, Migel Guerrero, Azalia Guzman, Kylie Hedge, Erick Jaimes, Zaushalynn Lee, Ghyles Lias, Faith Logan, Reese Loving, Arianna McClain, Erin Mickens, Chazlea Morris, Toni Price, Alejandra Ramirez, Anahi Ramirez, Maribel Rodarte, Alex Rogers, Patricia Roque, Miguel Segura, Ryan Sharp, Ashley Tabor, Eliyah Tagg, Taryn Thurman, Jaycee Woods