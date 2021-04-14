MPISD – News

Wallace Middle School UIL medalists

Contact: Kelly Cowan

P.E. Wallace Middle School competes at UIL meet

The P.E. Wallace Middle School UIL Academic team competed in a virtual UIL Academic Meet February 8-12 and brought home multiple medals and ribbons.

Placing for Wallace Middle School were:

Chess: Adriel Bagsic—3rd place; Carson Dominguez—6th place

Listening Skills: Ryleigh Mendez—2nd place; Destiny Young—6th place; Alexandria Smith—6th place

Maps, Graphs & Charts:

Samuel Carroll—2nd place

Music Memory: Mary Beth Snyder—1st place; Caydon Johnson—2nd place; Adriel Bagsic—3rd place

Oral Reading: Tenley Marshall—1st place

Prose: Nitalya Trimble—6th place

Ready Writing: Isaac Hernandez—2nd place; Jennifer Meeks—4th place

Social Studies: Daniel Kimbrough—4th place; Samuel Carroll—5th place

“We had a great experience with UIL this year, and we are so proud of our students and their sponsor’s hard work,” said Wallace, Assistant Principal, and UIL Coordinator Shonda Rutledge. “This was a different type of competition where the schools participated on their own campuses, and tests and materials were submitted as a virtual contest. All of the students that entered the competition rose to the occasion, working hard and putting forth their best effort. Our coaches also rose to the occasion by monitoring and administering the events. We are excited to follow these students and watch their successes in future UIL Events and Competitions.”

P.E. Wallace Middle School

Fifth Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

Fifth Grade: Alexander Andrade, Vanessa Aspeitia, Adrian Ayala, Jayden Baker, Maria Beltran Regalado, Marley Broach, Caleb Carr, Samuel Carroll, Alexa Castaneda, Homero Castillo DeLaTorre, Dylan Cigarroa, Emily Crabb, Lincoln Dyke, Trisha Easley, George Fite IV, Isabella Furnish, Alicia Garcia, Jaiden Garcia, Blakely Garrett, Bryan Gonzalez, Hailey Guzman, Jan Hernandez, Leslie Hernandez, Anderson Hernandez-Martinez, Antonio Howard, Cristofer Jimenez Vasquez, Kodi Laster, Ivette Lopez, Bradon Lowry, Tenley Marshall, Ivan Martinez, Maisy Matthews, Noah McMinn, Leslie Morones, Andrue Newman, Camila Olalde-Sierra, Edelin Olva, Yadira Perez Jacobo, Yaretzi Prado, Daxton Price, Angela Ramirez Moreno, Uriel Rosales, Orlando Sanchez, Kolter Silman, Yaretzi Vazquez, Valeria Vera Cortez, Joel Villegas, Aaron Waldrep, Dakota Williams.

Sixth Grade: Carson Bell, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Ashley Flores, Monserrat Gonzalez, Geovani Hernandez Jr., Isaac Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Aloani Laboy Camacho, Aileen Martinez, Carter Moody, Melany Morales, Carolyn Pena, Eli Robertson, Andi Sandoval Morales, Jaden Shelley, Hector Sierra-Rosales, Mary Beth Snyder, Tony Telles Ayala, Christopher Toon II, Edgar Vasquez, Aidan Veasley, Janel Vega, Patience Waggoner, Ty’ree Williams, Nathan Zavala.