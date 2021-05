(Front row) Captain Mary Kait Heeren, 1st Lieutenant Grelyn Goolsby, Lieutenant Chloe Carter, and Lieutenant Anna Kate Fisher. (Back row) Head Sergeant Victoria Hernandez, Sergeant Genevieve Rubio, Sergeant Madeline Plascencia, and Sergeant Mireya Villarruel

The MPHS Tiger Dolls recently announced their team leaders for the 2021-2022 school year.