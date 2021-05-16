MPISD – News

L to R: Alejandra Ramirez, Sashi Poudel, Faith Logan, Jaclyn Marroquin, Patricia Roque, Victor Diaz, Christian Flores, and Bryan Flores.

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School seniors named Texas Scholars .

Eight Mount Pleasant High School seniors were awarded Texas Scholar medals at the MPHS Academic Awards assembly on May 11. To be named a Texas Scholar, students must graduate on the Distinguished Achievement plan, earn at least one performance acknowledgment, and earn eight hours of community service for each year in high school for a total of 32 hours. These hours cannot be the same as hours done for other organizations like NHS, NTHS, or StuCo.

Earning Texas Scholar medals were Victor Diaz, Bryan Flores, Christian Flores, Faith Logan, Jaclyn Marroquin, Sashi Poudel, Alejandra Ramirez, and Patricia Roque.

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School and Chamber of Commerce award Academic Blankets

At the annual Mount Pleasant High School Academic Awards Assembly held on May 11 in the MPHS auditorium. Sixty-eight students received Academic Blanket awards for having the highest overall average in his or her respective subject. Those 68 students make up only about 4% of the population of MPHS. The Academic Blanket Awards have been sponsored by the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce for several years, with businesses vying for the chance to sponsor and purchase a blanket for a student. Representatives from each of those businesses were in attendance that day to present the awards to the students.

Those awarded Academic Blankets and the sponsoring businesses included:

Sherlyn Sandoval—Accounting (Alan G. Carter)

MaKayla Houchin—Agriscience (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Ashley Tabor—Ag Mechanics (Diamond C Trailers)

Conlee Zachry—Algebra I (Northeast Texas Blinds & More)

Manoa Bagsic—Algebra II (First Federal Community Bank)

Reese Loving—Anatomy & Physiology (Robert C. Sikes)

Bryce Bartlett—Animal Science (Priefert Ranch Equipment)

Ke’Mya Davis—Advanced Quantitative Reasoning (M.P. Rentals)

Mya Clark—Art (Carla Jones)

Nia Jackson—Band (Brookshire’s)

Dayanara Yepez—Business Information Management (Cypress Bank)

Taylor Hubbs—A.P. Biology (North East Texas Credit Union)

Abigail Gutierrez—Biology PreAP (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Miguel Segura—Calculus (1st Texas Financial Services)

Isaac Gallon—Career Preparation (Elliott Auto Group)

Madison Adams—Certified Nursing Assistant (Cypress Basin Hospice)

Parker Colley—A.P. Chemistry (Thurman’s Pro-Med Pharmacy)

Ethan Harbour—Chemistry PreAP (Stephenson Dirt Contracting)

Migel Guerrero—Choir (Elliott Auto Group)

Gavin Rider—Communications (A.A.’s Treehouse Learning Center)

Gabriel Soto—Construction Technology (Stansell Construction)

BreAsia Hargrave—Cosmetology (Elliott Auto Group)

Anahi Ramirez—Culinary Arts (Taqueria Monterrey)

Madyson Arzate—Dance (Titus County Fair)

Mirka Soto—Education & Training (Greater Hope Church of God in Christ)

Christian Flores—Electrical Technology (NTCC)

Jasper Reynolds—Engineering (Big Dog Roofing)

Angelina Hernandez—English I (VeraBank)

Chelsea Maldonado—English II (Toyota of Mt Pleasant)

Vanessa Buendia—A.P. English III (Phil Scudder)

Rachel Rodriguez—Dual Credit English III (Pilgrim Bank)

Reid Pinckard—A.P. English IV (MP Pack-n-Mail)

Nicholas Segovia—Dual Credit English IV (Sandlin Motors)

Cecilia Phan—Environmental Systems (Republic Services)

Noemi Rios—Fashion Design (Elliott Auto Group)

Baker Peterson—Forensic Science (Sisk Motors)

Alondra Carrero Villanueva—French III (Lions Club)

Diana Velez—French IV (Dr. Zambrano)

Ella Cross—Geometry (Denny Land Surveying)

Alex Rogers—Government & Economics (American National Bank)

Javier Vazquez—Health Science Theory (East Texas Children’s Dentistry)

Emyly Lopez—Instructional Practice in Education (Elliott Auto Group)

Odalys Adame—Journalism Newspaper (Pilot Club of Mt Pleasant)

Joshlyn Paloblanco—Journalism Yearbook (Rychlik Auto)

Michelle Calderon—Law Enforcement (Big Tex Trailers)

Layne Pinckard—Marketing Education (Ester Smith)

Raul Fernandez—Math Models (Dekoron)

Abril Ramirez—A.P. Music Theory (Baker & Johnson)

Isabella Greco—A.P. Physics C (Pediatric Clinic)

Connelly Cowan—Dual Credit Physics (Cowan Inspection)

Isaiah Martinez—Piano (Redfearn Real Estate)

Hugo Bernardi—Practicum in Health Science I (Healthcare Express)

Maiko Estrada—Practicum in Health Science II (Pleasant Smiles Dental)

Nic Chappell III—Pre-Calculus (Guaranty Bank)

Naydelin Martinez—Scientific Research & Design (McGuire-Dyke)

Silvia Lopez—Spanish I Bilingual (Elliott Auto Group)

Sandy Guerrero—Spanish I (M.P. Chamber)

Jeisy Munoz Salazar—Spanish II Bilingual (Suzie Castillo- Lighthouse Realty)

Vanessajane Bayna—Spanish II (Northeast Texas Unidos)

Reese Ball—Spanish III (Texas Best Real Estate)

Perla Guzman—A.P. Spanish Language (Warrior Tax)

Victor Diaz—A.P. Spanish Literature (Elliott Auto Group)

Tyler Welborn—Sports Medicine (Titus Regional Medical Center)

Patricia Roque—Statistics (Higginbotham)

Lexie Humber—Theatre (Rotary Club of Mt Pleasant)

Mary Kait Heeren—U.S. History (Shumate Flooring)

Sophie Greco—World Geography (Mayben Realty)

Natalie Crockett—World History (H & R Block Services)