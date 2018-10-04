MPISD – News

FowlerNEHS:

Row 1 Ivan Bernardino, Jacqueline Monreal, Axel Mata, Zacharii Banda, Jaylin Ramirez, Cindy Valle, Angel Torres, Anthony Ramirez, Linnet Cuellar

Row 2 Jamaree Armour, Sophia Clubb, Dalia Balderas, Jeremiah Cassio, Kelly Castillo, Analia Sandoval, Kaitlyn Barboza, Ian Brown, Jaydean Banya, Cristal Sanchez, Jaquadrion Veasley, Joselyn Ramirez, Diego Hernandez

Row 3 (short Row) David Finley, Micah Fulbright, Alexander Garcia, Kenia Rodriguez, Kelly Ventura, Gaven Guerrero

Row 4 Sophia Cuevas, Ka’Ronica Hatten, Rodrigo Rangel. Natalie Hines, Adam King, Estevan Marroquin, Genesis Lozano, Alfredo Santillan, Santiago Santos, Jacob Williams, Aurian Peoples, Sara Torres, Eric Tapia, Vasti Hernandez

Row 5 Debra Williamson, Francisco Serrano, Aniya Derouen, Carlos Vazquez, Alexis Sandoval, Nathaly Saldana, Jeremiah Taylor, Mari Castillo, A’london Thomas, Lisa Escobar, Michael Lopez, Shanina Sheridan, Kerri Holt, and Mae Lois White

Vivian Fowler Elementary Inducts Students into

National Elementary Honor Society

Fifty-two Vivian Fowler Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society as the Fowler Campbell-Edwards-White NEHS Chapter held its 2018-2019 induction ceremony Tuesday, October 2, 2018. The Vivian Fowler NEHS chapter is named for two former Fowler teachers, Sandra Campbell and Sue Edwards, and one current teacher, Mae Lois White. Campbell and Edwards each taught at the school for 25 years. White is in her 46th year of teaching at Fowler.

Before an audience of parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, and friends, the students listened as their chapter officers explained what it means to be a member of NEHS in the areas of Scholarship, Responsibility, Service, and Leadership. The students, dressed in black and white, said the pledge and received their certificates of membership.

The guest speaker for the program was David Clark, Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society advisor. Clark talked about the things he had learned as a former Fowler student himself. He stressed the importance of maintaining good character. Clark quoted Thomas Babington Macaulay when he said, “The measure of a man’s character is what he would do if he knew he would never be found out.”

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet or succeed the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. Students are also judged on their level of personal responsibility. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility. They are also required to attend monthly meetings and to participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

“I am very proud of the students and the possibilities that they possess,” said Fowler Counselor and NEHS Chapter Advisor Debra Williamson. “They have talents and abilities that they are not even aware of at the moment and I hope being in this organization can help them to cultivate that.”

Inductees into the Fowler NEHS Chapter are: Jamaree Armour, Dalia Balderas, Zacharii Banda, Kaitlyn Barboza, Jaydean Bayna, Ivan Bernardino, Ian Brown, Jeremiah Cassio, Kelly Castillo, Sophia Clubb, Linnet Cuellar, Sophia Cuevas, Aniyah Derouen, David Finley, Micah Fulbright, Antonio Garcia, Jr., Alexander Garcia (Treasurer), Gaven Guerrero, Ka’Ronica Hatten, Diego Hernandez (Parliamentarian), Vasti Hernandez, Sha’nala Hill, Natalie Hines (President), Adam King, Michael Lopez, Genesis Lozano, Estevan Marroquin, Axel Mata, Jacqueline Monreal, Daniel Olivares, Aurian Peoples, Anthony Ramirez, Jaylin Ramirez (Secretary), Joselyn Ramirez, Rodrigo Rangel, Kenia Rodriguez (Vice-President), Cristal Sanchez, Alexis Sandoval (Reporter), Analia Sandoval, Alfredo Santillan, Santiago Santos, Francisco Serrano, Eric Tapia, Jeremiah Taylor, A’london Thomas, Angel Torres, Sara Torres, Cindy Valle, Carlos Vazquez, JaQuadrion Veasley, Kelly Ventura, and Jacob Williams.

Fowler Counselor Debra E. Williamson is the chapter advisor. Serving on the faculty council are Mari Castillo, Lisa Escobar, Kerrie Holt, Nataly Saldana, Shanina Sheridan, and Mae Lois White.