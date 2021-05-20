MPISD – News

Abril Ramirez

Mount Pleasant High School junior named UIL State Finalist

Mount Pleasant High School junior Abril Ramirez was named a UIL State Finalist in the Latino History Essay Competition. They chose her essay, “A Walk Toward Equal Opportunities,” as one of the top 12 in the state out of 104 entries.

The Latino History Essay Competition has been an official UIL Academic category since the 2012-2013 school year. In its initial year, the competition was only open to students in the South Texas area. They accepted student’s entries statewide beginning with the 2012-2013 school year.

The competition’s theme was “historical and cultural legacies of Latinos in Texas history,” and entries were to focus on a prominent or relatively unknown Latino individual, organization, or movement in Texas history. Ramirez’s essay centered on the Chicano student walkouts in San Antonio in 1968. The student walkouts over subpar classes, lack of equipment, and an unequal education system led to San Antonio’s first Latino school superintendent. “Because of my Chicano heritage, I wanted to delve into the rich history of Mexican Americans,” said Ramirez. “I believe that the past struggles of Chicanos in Texas should be acknowledged, especially since the Chicano Civil Rights Movement heavily impacted my education today.”

Ramirez will return to MPHS as a senior in August. She is the daughter of Maria Estela Ramirez and Hector Manuel Ramirez.

(L to R) MPHS Principal Craig Bailey and Isabella Greco

MPHS senior chosen for All-State Academic Excellence Team

Isabella Greco, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, has been selected as a member of the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) All-State Academic Excellence Team. They designed this prestigious award to recognize twenty Texas high school seniors for their outstanding academic achievements and the rewards of superior scholarship.

High school principals nominated their outstanding senior students from across the state based on their SAT or ACT scores, academic grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diplomas, and other evidence of exceptional academic ability.

Each student nominated was asked to write a 300-500 word essay to submit with the application. They chose only twenty from this group of outstanding young scholars for the TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team.

As a TASSP All-State Academic Excellence Team member, Greco will be awarded a $500 scholarship and formally recognized at the virtual TASSP Summer Workshop on June 17, 2021.

(L to R) MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, President Rossy Banegas, Vice President Connelly Cowan, Secretary Abril Ramirez, Treasurer Rachel Rodriguez, Parliamentarian Delaila Aleman, Historian Taylor Hubbs, and NHS Advisor David Clark

MPHS National Honor Society selects officers

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) has selected its officers for the 2021-2022 school year. Leading NHS are President Rossy Banegas, Vice President Connelly Cowan, Secretary Abril Ramirez, Treasurer Rachel Rodriguez, Parliamentarian Delaila Aleman, and Historian Taylor Hubbs.

“The new NHS leadership team is looking for the start of the new school to be more of a ‘normal’ beginning,” said MPHS NHS Advisor David Clark. “The development of this year’s projects will be geared toward more community involvement. Along with our yearly projects such as the Fall Food Drive, Adopt-A-Highway, and Salvation Army Bell Ringing, we have decided to adopt a couple of local ministries to help raise funds and volunteer our time. Also, big things are happening at MPHS this coming school year with our new and remodeled facilities, and the National Honor Society will be there to help promote our district’s successes.”