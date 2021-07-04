MPISD – News

Brice Assistant Principal Sandra Cortez and Principal Amanda Jones

MPISD announces administrative changes

Six MPISD campuses will have new leadership for the 2021-2022 school year, as MPISD administration has announced campus administrative changes.

At E.C. Brice Elementary, Sandra Cortez will step into the role of Assistant Principal. Cortez has been a teacher for fifteen years, spending the last six as a second-grade dual language teacher, and was named Teacher of the Year at Brice in 2021. Cortez will work alongside current Brice Principal Amanda Jones.

At Annie Sims Elementary, Jeannie Pat Jaggers will assume the role of Principal with Carrie McMinn serving as the Assistant Principal. Jaggers has been an educator for the past 18 years, with 17 of those spent at Sims. She taught both second and fourth grades and has spent the past eight years as the Sims Assistant Principal. McMinn has been an educator for fifteen years, with 13 of those at Sims. Most recently, she has been the Testing and LPAC Coordinator.

At Vivian Fowler Elementary, Jonathan Cardenas has been named Principal, working with current Assistant Principal Cristy Nolen. For twenty years, Cardenas has been an educator spending the last eight at Mount Pleasant High School as an Assistant Principal, ESL Director, and Discipline Coordinator. In addition, longtime Fowler Principal, Cindy Davis, will move into a new administrative role after spending the past 28 years on the Fowler campus.

Wallace Middle School will welcome Matthew “Buck” Haynes as an Assistant Principal, serving with current Principal Nathan Rider and current Assistant Principal Shonda Rutledge. Haynes has been a teacher in Rivercrest ISD for the past seven years.

At Mount Pleasant Junior High, Kelly Kinney joins the administrative team with current Principal Jeff Turner and current Assistant Principals Audra Walker and Norberto Otero. Kinney has 26 years of education experience, teaching agriculture classes for fifteen years. In addition, he has served as a high school assistant principal in Pleasant Grove, an elementary principal in Malta, and a Junior High principal in Linden Kildare.

And at Mount Pleasant High School, Blake Rice will move into the role of Assistant Principal after spending three years as an Agriculture teacher and Ag Coordinator at MPHS. He joins current Principal Craig Bailey and administrators Kelli Glenn, Jason Adams, Cudahy Harmon, Karl Whitehurst, and Echo Johnson.

MPISD will begin the 2021-2022 school year in August, with the first day of school set for Wednesday, August 18.