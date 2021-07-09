MPISD – News

FBLA Middle-Level National Champion, Cooper Rider

Sabrina Otero-Svirska and Mykaela King

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Wallace Middle School students win national awards .

The Mount Pleasant ISD Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Middle Level, grades 5th – 8th, competed online at the National Leadership Conference June 29-July 2.

Sixth-grade student Cooper Rider placed 1st in the nation in Multimedia Website and Development. His website featured the FBLA Middle-Level community service project for the 2021 school year and can be viewed at https://2119174.wixsite.com/my-site. He is the son of Nathan and Lisa Rider.

Sixth-grade students Sabrina Otero-Svirska and Mykaela King placed 10th in Community Service Project. The project collected money and suitcases for the Safe-T Shelter in Mount Pleasant. Otero-Svirska is the daughter of Norberto Otero and Maryna Svirska-Otero, and King is the daughter of Lorena Reyes.

Mount Pleasant ISD FBLA Middle Level was chartered at Wallace Middle School in the fall of 2018 with the help of Matthew Armstrong, 2018-19 MPHS FBLA President and Texas FBLA Area 6 State Vice-President, along with the MPHS FBLA advisor, John Whitten. Last year the group expanded to include members from Mount Pleasant Junior High and are under the guidance of Dana Armstrong and Macy Russell.

For more information or to join the MPISD FBLA Middle Level, grades 5th-8th, contact Dana Armstrong at darmstrong@mpisd.net.

Faith Logan

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS graduate earns National FBLA award

The Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter competed in the online National Leadership Conference June 29-July 2.

MPHS graduate Faith Logan was named Who’s Who for the entire state of Texas during the online National Awards of Excellence program. The Who’s Who award honors exemplary FBLA members who have made outstanding contributions to the association at the local, state, and national levels. Nominees were judged on years of participation in FBLA, the extent of state and national conferences, contributions to local, state, and national projects, and involvement in other activities.

Logan was a member of MPHS FBLA for four years. She served as President her senior year and was Vice President as a junior. In addition, she competed in Graphic Design, Advertising, and Health Care Administration while in FBLA. Logan was also active in helping with the FBLA Grace Case supply drive. Students collected items such as fleece blankets, children’s books, and necessities such as shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and deodorant for children removed from their homes immediately and placed in foster care. She was also instrumental in planning and participating in the Fall Leadership Conferences in 2018 and 2019.

“I am so proud of Faith being recognized by FBLA on a national level,” said MPHS FBLA Advisor John Whitten. “It is quite an honor to be recognized for a state our size. She has given so much time and dedicated countless hours to our local FBLA chapter and has shown tremendous leadership. Not only has she served as one of our lead officers, but she has gone above and beyond her duties by taking pictures of events, recruiting students to our organization, and helping others achieve their best. She has been a huge asset and will be missed.”

Logan is a 2021MPHS graduate. She will attend Northeast Texas Community College in the fall and major in business while completing an internship with Center Church and works as the Operations Manager of Jo’s. She is the daughter of Kenny and Marilyn Logan.