MPISD – News

MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, SBOE Chair Dr. Keven Ellis, Connelly Cowan, MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall

MPHS senior honored by Texas State Board of Education

Mount Pleasant High School senior Connelly Cowan has been recognized by the Texas State Board of Education (SBOE) as a 2021 Student Hero, one of only twelve awarded in the entire state. The honor comes for her longtime community service project, Connelly’s Classroom, which has collected and distributed school supplies to children in Guatemala since 2012. Dr. Keven Ellis, SBOE Chair, presented her awards at the MPISD Administration Building on Friday, July 16.

Begun in 2015, the Student Heroes Award recognizes public school students who voluntarily perform acts of kindness. This year’s recipients range from fourth-grade students to high school seniors.

“The Student Heroes Award is always a challenge to award because of all the great stories we receive of those who have made a difference in the lives of their classmates,” said SBOE Chair Keven Ellis. “When I hear of all these acts of kindness, I am so encouraged about the future of Texas, and I know we will be in good hands. I commend each and every student who performs acts of kindness towards others. It is an honor to recognize them with this award.”

The students were presented with a plaque and a medallion during events at their local school districts. The board approved a resolution in their honor. It was during the general meeting of the SBOE in Austin on June 25, 2021.

Cowan will be a senior during the 2021-2022 school year. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan. To learn more about Connelly’s Classroom, visit her website at https://connellys-classroom.ucraft.site.