Pictured L to R: Erman Hensel of EDH Electric, Jose Flores, Christian Flores, and Tim Davis, MPHS Electrical Technology Instructor

Mount Pleasant High School graduates Jose Flores and Christian Flores receive Mt. Pleasant Electrical Trade scholarships. Jose Flores is a 2020 MPHS graduate attending Tyler Junior College in the Power Plant Technology program. Christian Flores is a 2021 MPHS graduate and will attend the University of Texas at Arlington and major in Electrical Engineering.