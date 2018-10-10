MPISD – News

We would love for the community to come out and support the band like they do the football team as the band is the largest organization at the high school and is always there to support our boys.

The MPHS Goin’ Gold Band is hosting the Northeast Texas Marching Festival on Saturday (Oct 13) from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at the Sam Parker Stadium. The cost is $5 for a full day of entertainment from 18 bands from across East Texas. The money raised goes back into the band program and we want to make sure the whole community comes out to support our Goin’ Gold Band.

The festival will feature the following bands:

Mt Pleasant will kick us off at 9:00 am

Union Hill

Maud

Rivercrest

Clarksville

Sulphur Springs

Big Sandy

Como Pickton

Chisum

Queen City

Mt Vernon

Liberty Eylau

Hawkins

Pewitt

Pittsburg

Pleasant Grove

Texas High

John Tyler

Thanks,

Cheryl Prater

MPHS Band Booster President

MPHS Cross Country Teams Advance to Regionals

The Mount Pleasant High School Cross Country Teams competed at District on Monday, October 8, with both Varsity teams advancing to the Regional Meet.

The Mt. Pleasant Varsity Girls Cross Country team took first place for the fourth year in a row. The Lady Tigers finished with a score of 36 while 2nd place finisher, Royse City, had 46 points. Placing individually for the Lady Tigers were Estela Dorantes (Jr.) 2nd place, Martina Ramirez (Sr.) 3rd place, Christina Gordon (Jr.) 6th place, Katherine Ochoa (Fr). 11th place and Paula Flores (Sr.) 14th place. The number 6 and 7 runners for the varsity girls were Maritza Gonzalez (Jr) and Jordan Neal (Fr). Dorantes completed the course with a time of 18:57, just 2 seconds out of 1st place and only 5 seconds off her personal record for the home course. The other six varsity girls all ran personal record times for the Mt. Pleasant course.

The race for Varsity Boys was close seeing Sulphur Springs taking the championship with only a 4-point lead over Mt. Pleasant. The Tigers finished 2nd with a score of 48 points. Leading the Tigers was Brian Ramirez (Jr). 4th place, Daniel Robles (Fr.) 8th place, Gill Landaverde (So.) 9th place, Israel Hernandez (Sr.) 13th place, and Martin Ponce (Jr.) 14th place. Completing the team roster was Antonio Landaverde (Jr.) and Hector Escobar (Sr).

The JV teams also saw success with the JV Lady Tigers taking 2nd place overall and the JV Boys taking 1st place.

Both the boys and girls varsity teams will advance to the Region II 5A Cross Country meet in Grand Prairie on October 22nd.

SimsNEHS: The new members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

Annie Sims Elementary Holds National Elementary Honor Society Induction Ceremony

Annie Sims Elementary School held its National Elementary Honor Society Induction Ceremony Tuesday, October 9. Forty-nine Annie Sims Elementary School 4th graders became members of the Sims Chapter of National Elementary Honor Society before an audience proud family members, teachers, and administrators.

Students and audience members listened as chapter officers described the important characteristics of a NEHS member. Vice President Kenlee Jaggers discussed Scholarship, Secretary Anna Beth Sellers explained Responsibility, Treasurer Maggie Price talked about Service and President Sabrina Otero-Svirska discussed Leadership.

Annie Sims Principal Tonya Murray thanked the family members for the involvement they show in the education of their students and praised the students on their achievements. She told them, “We know you have worked hard to get to this point and we know you will continue to work hard and to make Annie Sims Elementary proud.”

Guest speaker Buddy Blue, a long-time volunteer at Annie Sims, told the students that he was proud of all they had accomplished. He encouraged them to continue to strive for excellence inside the classroom and in the community. He told them he expected to see great things from them in the future.

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet or succeed the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. Students are also judged on their level of personal responsibility. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility.

NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

New members of the Annie Sims Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society are Kevin Alvarez, David Bautista, Mason Brown, Kaelyn Carrillo, Nicolas Castaneda, Landon Cheatum, Zoei Craig, Valerie Cruz, Valeria Cueto, Aileen Flores, Ashley Flores, Monserrat Gonzalez, Yadiel Guzman, Alexia Hawkins, Alexandra Hernandez Rodriguez, Jeremiah Hurndon, Kenlee Jaggers (Vice-President), Adrian Jaime, Mia Jaime, Conley Johnson, Jayla Jones, Daniel Kimbrough, Aloani Laboy-Camacho, Lacen Logue, AJ Lytle, Grace Martinez, Roger Martinez, Jennifer Meeks, Miriam Monroy, Kace Moreno, Joecelyne Ornelas, Sabrina Otero-Svirska (President), Gabriel Palomares, Carolyn Pena, Adali Ponce, Jacqueline Ponce, Charity Prater, Maggie Price (Treasurer), Yazid Ramirez, Cooper Rider, Nicole Salazar, Anna Beth Sellers (Secretary), Jaden Shelley, Isaiah Shepherd, Adan Torres, Nitalya Trimble, Janel Vega, Brooklyn White, and Amiyah Willis.

The new members of the E.C. Brice Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

E.C. Brice Elementary Inducts Students into National Elementary Honor Society

Seventeen E.C. Brice Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society as the Brice Chapter held their induction ceremony on October 8. Students and audience members listened to an explanation of what it means to be a member of NEHS. Chapter officers described the important characteristics of a NEHS member.

Mt. Pleasant High School senior Rebecca Yox was the guest speaker for the event. Yox, who attended E.C. Brice and was a member of the Brice NEHS when she was a 4th grader, congratulated the students on achieving membership in NEHS. She told the story of David and Goliath and stressed that even though the inductees were young, they could achieve amazing things.

Brice Principal Craig Toney said he was extremely proud of the students who were inducted into the school’s NEHS chapter. He also thanked the parents for their continued support for their students and for E.C. Brice. “We are very proud of these kids and their accomplishments here at Brice Elementary,” said Toney. “They truly exemplify everything that the National Elementary Honor Society celebrates and honors.”

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet or exceed the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. Students are also judged on their level of personal responsibility. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility. They are also required to attend monthly meetings and to participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

E.C. Brice Elementary School NEHS Inductees are Jannely Aguilar, Carson Bell, Erick Bernardi (not pictured), Drew Cross (Historian), Cohen Gillean, Cristopher Gonzalez, Isaac Hernandez, Mackenzie Jaime, Caydon Johnson (Treasurer), Jayden Loewen (Vice President), Melany Morales (President), Sergio Moreno (Parliamentarian), Ayda Payne, Karyme Sanchez, Mary Beth Snyder (Secretary), Edwin Valerio, and Maggie Wilson.