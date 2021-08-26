MPISD – News

Photo: (L to R) Connelly Cowan, Abril Ramirez, Rossy Banegas, and Taylor Hubbs

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School students earn AP Scholar awards .

Four Mount Pleasant High School seniors have earned AP Scholar awards from the College Board for demonstrating outstanding college-level achievement through their performance on multiple Advanced Placement (AP) Exams.

Three were named AP Scholars for taking three exams and achieving scores of three or higher. Those included Connelly Cowan, Taylor Hubbs, and Abril Ramirez.

Rossy Banegas was named an AP Scholar with Honors, granted to students who take at least four exams and receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all exams taken.

“These students are to be commended for their hard work and dedication to education,” said MPHS AP Coordinator Amanda Pinckard. “We look forward to seeing the things they will achieve in the future.”

MOUNT PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCE FALL 2021 SEASON OF PLAYS

The MPHS Theatre Department announces its lineup of plays for the fall 2021 semester. September will see the arrival of Sam Shepard’s Action. This play, written in 1975, is an OBIE Award-winning play showing us four people in the middle of recovering from an unnamed disaster that has affected all of society. They are “beginning to get it back a little,” as one of the characters observes. We see them doing “the best they can” at Christmas time. They are lucky that they could find a turkey to roast for dinner.

Some of the lines in this play remind us of what our society has gone through for the past 18 months. It lets us know that it is okay because none of us have any references for what is happening. All we can do is keep surviving.

The cast for this show includes Roberto Castellano, Ashanti Presley, Sadera Lampard, and Dawson Hernandez.

The curtain will rise on Action at 6:30 pm on September 28, 30, October 5 in the Mount Pleasant High School Auditorium Theatre. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students.

On October 21, 26, and 28, the Theatre Department will present Henrik Ibsen’s 1897 play, A Doll’s House. Adapted by Albert Pia, this play is considered one of the first feminist plays. It reminds us of the struggle women have always had. To be taken seriously as anything but playing with dolls. The ending of this play is as powerful and unexpected today as it was in 1897, and you should witness it for yourselves. Our leading lady, Madison Zepeda, plays Nora, Roberto Castellano plays Nora’s husband, Torvald. Also featured in the play are Pearl Murillo, Gerrett Evans, Kevin Mendoza, and Ashanti Presley.

You can view A Doll’s House for yourself at 6:30 pm on October 21, 26, and 28 at PHS Theatre. This play will also be our entry into the UIL One-Act Play Contest. Admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for students.

Finally, the Theatre Department closes out 2021 with the 2018 comedy titled Eternity Michael Cochran. Watch what happens when the angel of death ignores his appointment book in favor of going for an ice cream sandwich. The consequences are non-stop series of disasters that include a dead hippie that won’t leave the grim reaper in peace, a Las Vegas Elvis Presley and his lovely assistant, a young couple, and a surprise appearance by the Almighty Himself. Share the laughs with us at 6:00 pm on November 11, 16, and 18 at the Theatre.

As always, admission will be $5 for adults and $2 for students. Look for more details soon!