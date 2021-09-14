MPISD – News

Front row L to R: Monserrat Lopez, Gopi Amin, Merlin Cardona

Back row L to R: Coach Enrique Martinez, Kiara Rundles, Taylor Hubbs, Connelly Cowan,

Anthony Orellana, Madeline Tumey-Simmons

Contact:

Kelly Cowan

MPHS Speech and Debate continues season at Princeton

The Mount Pleasant High School Speech and Debate team continued their season this past weekend at the Princeton TFA Tournament at Princeton High School. Team members are looking to earn enough points to qualify for the TFA State Tournament in March 2022.

The team of senior Connelly Cowan and junior Anthony Orellana went undefeated, placing 1st in the Varsity CX Division. Cowan was also named Top Speaker, with Orellana placing 3rd in speaker points. In International Extemporaneous Speaking, senior Taylor Hubbs took the tournament championship. In Dramatic Interpretation, junior Madeline Tumey-Simmons placed 3rd. In the Novice Lincoln Douglas Debate event, freshman Gopi Amin placed 2nd while sophomore Kiara Rundles came in 8th place. And in Congressional Debate, junior Merlin Cardona was a finalist.

“All of our competitors were able to have another strong performance this weekend,” said MP Speech and Debate coach Enrique Martinez. “This tournament was the team’s first in-person invitational tournament since early 2020. It was many of our competitors’ first in-person tournaments ever. Everyone, including our experienced competitors, enjoyed being back in person. It is fascinating to see them be able to build on their previous performances. Even more important, it is also clear that the sense of camaraderie amongst our competitors continues to grow as the students continue to compete.”

MP Speech and Debate will compete at the online Greenhill tournament September 18-19 and virtually at North Lamar on September 25.