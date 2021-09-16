MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School selects All-School Boy and Girl .

The Mount Pleasant High School faculty recently selected seniors Keller Thompson and Connelly Cowan as 2021-2022 All-School Boy and Girl. Each year the high school staff picks a senior boy and senior girl who represent the ideals and standards of MPHS. This honor is considered the highest a senior can receive because the staff votes on it.

Thompson is a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, and plays a part of the Varsity Football and Baseball teams. In addition, they chose him as Rotary Student of the Month for September. He is undecided on where he will attend college, but he plans to major in Biochemistry with a minor in Business. He hopes to one day be a Pediatric Dentist, and Thompson said, “Being selected as All School Boy is a great honor. It means so much to be chosen by MPHS teachers and staff. It is only through their help and guidance that I am able to receive this great award.” He is the son of Kenny and Delann Thompson.

Cowan has been an active member of MP Speech and Debate for six years, where she has served as Captain for the past two and is a six-time UIL State medalist in Speech and Debate events, including two State Championships. She is also Vice President of the MPHS chapter of the National Honor Society. They have awarded her Academic Blankets in Pre-AP English I, Pre-AP Chemistry I, AP Chemistry II, and Dual Credit Physics I.

She is undecided on where she will attend college, but she plans to major in Government or Political Science with plans to attend Law School. “I am truly honored to be chosen as All School Girl,” said Cowan. “It means so much to be recognized for the hard work I have put in over the past four years. Thank you to all the teachers and faculty who voted for me and have supported me over my high school career.” Cowan is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.