MPISD – News

Photo: Roberto Castellano, Ashanti Presley, Sadera Lampard, and Dawson Hernandez rehearse a scene from Sam Shepard’s Action

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Theatre Department announces the first production of the season

The Theatre Department of Mount Pleasant High School proudly announces Sam Shepard’s OBIE award-winning play, Action. The play focuses on four people as they cope with an unnamed disaster that has affected society. They are “beginning to get it back a little,” as one of the characters observes. We see them doing “the best they can” at Christmas time when they are lucky that they could find a turkey to roast for dinner.

Some of the lines will remind us of what our society has gone through for 18 months. And that we are all in this together because no one has any references for what is happening to us. All we can do is keep surviving.

The cast for this show includes Roberto Castellano, Ashanti Presley, Sadera Lampard, and Dawson Hernandez.

The curtain will rise on Action at 6:30 pm on September 28, September 30, and October 5 in the Mount Pleasant High School Auditorium. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for students. The Mount Pleasant High School Theatre Department is under the direction of Dr. Edward Lee.