MPISD – News

Connelly Cowan with MPHS Principal, Craig Bailey

Contact:

Kelly Cowan

MPHS senior named National Merit Commended Student

Mount Pleasant High School senior Connelly Cowan has been named a National Merit Commended Student. Students entered the National Merit Scholarship Program, a nationwide competition for recognition and awards conducted by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), by taking the 2020 PSAT offered in October of 2020. In April, NMSC identified the 50,000 highest scorers: They designated 16,000 as Semifinalists on a state representative basis. The other 34,000 high performers are now being named Commended Students based on a national Selection Index score. Over 1 million juniors enter the National Merit competition each year.

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

Cowan is undecided on where she will attend college, but she plans to major in Government or Political Science with plans to attend Law School. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.