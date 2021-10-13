MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band advances to the area contest

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band has advanced to Area competition after receiving a Division 1 at the UIL Region 4 Marching Contest on October 12 at Pine Tree Stadium. The Area competition will be in Mesquite on Saturday, October 23.

Dr. Theodus Luckett III and assistants Jamey Sterrett, Alicia Hargett, Karen Luckett, Brian Bass, and Sheri Sullivan direct the Goin’ Gold Band. Cristian Gomez and assisted by Presley McClendon, coach the Color Guard.

MPHS students named to All-Region Jazz Band

Two Mount Pleasant High School Jazz Band members were named to the All-Region Jazz Band after auditions at Pine Tree High School on Thursday, September 23.

Students had to prepare three short technical pieces in the jazz style and improvise with a rhythm section to audition. They had only a few short weeks to prepare. Each required a high level of skill, as well as a mastery of the jazz style.

The All-Region Jazz Band names include junior Manoa Bagsic (3rd chair Trumpet) and junior Madison Carpenter (3rd chair Alto Saxophone).

“I’m extremely proud of each student that auditioned,” said MPHS Jazz Band Director Jamey Sterrett. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continue to set them apart from all others. I’m truly honored to assist them on their musical journey.”

The members of the 2021-2022 Campbell-Edwards-White NEHS Chapter of Vivian Fowler Elementary School

Vivian Fowler inducts students into the National Elementary Honor Society .

Twenty-eight Vivian Fowler Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) as the Fowler Campbell-Edwards-White NEHS Chapter held its 2021-2022 induction ceremony Thursday, October 7. They named the Vivian Fowler NEHS chapter for two former Fowler teachers, Sandra Campbell and Sue Edwards, and one current teacher, Mae Lois White. Campbell and Edwards taught at the school for 25 years, and Mrs. White is in her 49th year of teaching at Fowler.

Before an audience of parents, siblings, grandparents, teachers, and friends, the students listened as their chapter officers explained what it means to be a member of NEHS in the areas of Scholarship, Responsibility, Service, and Leadership. Then, the students, dressed in black and white, said the pledge and received their membership certificates.

The guest speaker for the program was Mariela Crockett, Executive Director of the Mount Pleasant ISD Foundation.

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. In addition, students’ level of personal responsibility factors in being a member. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility. They are also required to attend monthly meetings and to participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

“I am very proud of the students and the possibilities that they possess,” said Fowler Counselor and NEHS Chapter Advisor, Debra Williamson. “They have talents and abilities that they are not even aware of at the moment, and I hope being a part of this organization can inspire them to be the change that the world needs to see.”

Inductees into the Fowler NEHS Chapter are: Jimmy Aguilar (Parliamentarian), Daniel Alvarez, Joahn Balderas, Slade Berend (Secretary), Ayana Brannon, Dulce Castrejon, Mercedes Chavez, Chelsea Cox (Reporter), Kiara Cuellar, Kaylee De La Cruz (Vice-President), David Dorantes, Enzo Flores, Kelvin Garcia, Adysson Garrett, Angel Guevara, Nelly Macias, Nathaly Medrano, Juliana Mendoza, Kaycee Moran, Jax Olivares, Salem Perez, Arianna Rivera, Melissa Rivera, Jarrett Saldaña (Treasurer), Kaylee Sandate, Josiah Shepherd (President), Josue Ventura, and Denise Zuniga.

Fowler Counselor Debra E. Williamson is the chapter advisor. Serving on the faculty council are Emilee Capel, Jennifer De La Cruz, Lisa Escobar, Nathaly Flores, Raquel Garcia, and Mae Lois White.