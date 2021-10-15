MPISD – News

Back row L to R – Clayton Miller, Jacolby Turner, Jacori Turner, Peyton Quaid, Linzy Walker, Alexis Mahoney, Litzy Gonzalez

Front row L to R – Joey Dunn, Jose Escobar, Hope Powell, Abril Ramirez, Emyly Lopez, Madison Zepeda

Not pictured Joshua Espinoza

MPHS Choir students selected for All-Region Choir

Fourteen Mount Pleasant High School choir students have earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Choir.

Auditions were at Sulphur Springs High School on October 9. Those selected include Seniors Abril Ramirez (2nd chair 2nd soprano), Emyly Lopez (6th chair 2nd alto), Eduardo Espinoza (6th chair 1st tenor), junior Litzy Gonzalez (12th chair 2nd alto), sophomores Hope Powell (5th chair 2nd alto), Alexis Mahoney (11th chair 2nd alto), Peyton Quaid (1st chair 1st tenor), Clayton Miller (5th chair 1st tenor), Jacori Turner (6th chair 2nd tenor), Jacolby Turner (8th chair 2nd tenor), Jose Escobar (8th chair 2nd bass), and freshmen Madison Zepeda (9th chair 2nd alto), Linzy Walker (10th chair 2nd alto), and Joey Dunn (7th chair 2nd bass).

To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to sing four selections and sight-read before a panel of judges, not an easy task for a high school student.

“I am very proud of each of these singers,” said MPHS Choir Director Nancy Vines. “They have diligently prepared not only during class but also on their own time.”

The students selected for the All-Region Choir have advanced to Pre-Area auditions on December 2, the next competition level. The annual All-Region Clinic and Concert will be on November 6, with the concert beginning at 5:00 pm in the Gladewater High School auditorium.

Nancy Vines directs the MPHS Choir with accompaniment provided by Deanna Warren.