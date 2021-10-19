MPISD – News

L to R: Hope Powell, Nevaeh Bardwell, Michelle Calderon, Taylor Hubbs, Beth Lockett, Luz Gonzalez, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Rossy Banegas

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FBLA officers attend Fall Leadership Conference

The Mount Pleasant High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) officers attended the Fall Leadership Conference at LaPoynor High School on Friday, Oct 15. While at the conference, students learned interview tips, dinner etiquette, how to dress for success and participated in team bonding and icebreaker activities with other FBLA students from around the area.

The MPHS FBLA officers are President Taylor Hubbs, Vice Presidents Beth Lockett & Rossy Banegas, Secretary Hope Powell, Treasurer Reese Ball, Reporter Angelina Hernandez, Parliamentarian Sophie Greco, Historian Nevaeh Bardwell, and Social Media Managers Michelle Calderon & Luz Gonzalez.

John Whitten, Shanta Lockett, Jackie Scoggins, and Brian Williams are the FBLA advisers.