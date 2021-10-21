MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band places at Prairiland Marching Contest

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band competed in the Prairiland Marching Contest on Saturday, October 16.

The band scored straight Ones earning them a place in the finals, and the band finished the day with Outstanding Band and Outstanding Colorguard awards and a fourth-place overall finish. The Goin’ Gold Band and Colorguard will compete in the UIL Area Marching Contest on Saturday, October 23.

Dr. Theodus Luckett III is director of the Goin’ Gold Band, and his assistants are Jamey Sterrett, Alicia Hargett, Karen Luckett, Brian Bass, and Sheri Sullivan. Cristian Gomez and assisted by Presley McClendon, coach the Color Guard.

Connelly Cowan with MPHS Principal, Craig Bailey

Cowan selected as Mount Pleasant High School DAR Good Citizen

Mount Pleasant High School senior Connelly Cowan was recently chosen as the MPHS Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen.

The Martha Laird Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsors the DAR Good Citizen program in our area. They designed the contest to honor an outstanding young person in a high school’s senior class who demonstrates the four qualities of a DAR Good Citizen:

Dependability, Service, Leadership, and Patriotism.

Cowan has held numerous leadership roles in campus organizations. She is a two-year Captain of the Debate team, Vice-President of the National Honor Society, and Captain of the UIL Current Events team. She has also served as Debate team President and Class President while in high school.

In addition to leadership, service to the community is another essential characteristic that good citizens possess.

Cowan is the founder and operator of Connelly’s Classroom, an annual school supply drive providing school supplies to students in remote areas of Guatemala. Starting in 2012, when she was just seven years old, Connelly’s Classroom has provided over 15,000 individual items to areas of Guatemala like Sarstun and Chocola. She has also spent time volunteering at Titus County Cares and with the Pilot Club League of Dreams.

Cowan is a two-time UIL state champion in Informative Extemporaneous Speaking and holds four additional UIL state medals in Cross-Examination and Congressional Debate. In addition, she is a National Merit Commended Scholar, a 2021 Texas State Board of Education Student Hero, received Academic Blanket Awards for Pre-AP English I, Pre-AP Chemistry, AP Chemistry, and Dual Credit Physics. She is undecided on where she will attend college, but she plans to major in Government or Political Science with plans to attend Law School.

With DAR selecting Cowan as the MPHS Good Citizen, it provides her the opportunity to participate in the scholarship portion of the program at the local Chapter level. Independent, non-DAR judges will evaluate each contest entry, and the winning entry will advance through the state and national levels of judging. She is the daughter of Collin and Kelly Cowan.

MOUNT PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE DEPARTMENT PRESENTS IBSEN’S – A DOLL’S HOUSE

The Theatre Department will present Ibsen’s 1879 play, A Doll’s House, about a young woman, Nora, who goes against convention to save her husband’s life. Though they forbid women from borrowing money without their husband’s consent, Nora arranges a loan and takes her husband to a warmer climate to recover from his illness. However, when circumstances turn on her, and they confront her with the reality that they reveal her secret, she must choose between two paths. She can continue letting them treat her like a child that can do nothing for herself, or she can assert herself as a competent human being. The play’s ending shocked its audience in 1879 and continues to surprise its audience every time a cast produces it.

A Doll’s House cast includes Madison Zepeda as Nora, Roberto Castellano is her husband, Torvald, and Pearl Murillo plays Nora’s friend Christine. Garrett Evans portrays Dr. Rank, and Keven Mendoza has the role of Krogstad, Nora’s creditor. Rounding out the cast is Ashanti Presley as Helen.

Mt Pleasant students present “A Doll’s House” at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, October 26, and Thursday, October 28, in the Theatre of the Mount Pleasant High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for students. Join us for one of the Theatre’s most treasured plays.