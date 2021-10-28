MPISD – News

The 2021-2022 NTHS officers, sponsors, and new members

MPHS National Technical Honor Society holds induction

Ninety-three Mount Pleasant High School students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) at a candlelight ceremony on October 25.

A member of NTHS must be a student enrolled in a Career and Technical Education (CTE) class, maintain a cumulative weighted GPA of 5.1, be a member of a CTE organization (FBLA, HOSA, SkillsUSA, FFA, FCCLA, TPSA). In addition, they have to complete service hours and maintain a clean discipline record. The 93 juniors and seniors join the 20 returning senior members.

New members for 2021-2022 are: Wendy Alarcon, Saul Alvarado, Tommy Arredondo, Vanessa Bayna, Paris Beard, Hannah Bowles, Trinitee Brannon, Izabella Cano, Alondra Carrero, Giselle Castillo, Kyle Cates, Roberto Cigarroa, Jenna Cook, Natalie Crockett, Melanie Delacruz, Norma Delgado, Rosa Delgado, Paulina Diaz, Alexandra Estrada, Alondra Garcia, Luis Garcia, Gabriel Garza, Ladi Guereca, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Kayla Hernandez, Karli Hill, Kylie Humber, Giselle Ibarra, Camdon Johnson, Taniah Johnson, Madelyn Knight, Allen Ledesma, Jose Lopez, Rheagan Lopez, Alison Majors, Chelsea Maldonado, Pablo Mata, Marcela Mata, Leslie Mayo, Samantha McClenan, Gracelyn McClendon, Garrett McQueen, Zuliannette Mejia, Nancy Netro, Ilse Ojendis, Anthony Orellana, Adriana Orona, Hiromi Parra, Candace Perez, Neida Perez, Kimberly Pina, Madeline Plascencia, Jocelynn Ponce, Viridiana Portillo, Jacqueline Ramirez, Jasmin Ramirez, Lizzette Ramirez, Tiffany Rangel, Mary Reeve, Joselyn Reyes, Elijah Rider, Noemi Rios, Dulce Rivera, Monserrat Rivero, Kimberly Robles, Evelyn Rodriguez, Natalie Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Denise Saldivar, Briana Sanchez, Jeremiah Segovia, Camila Serrano, Erica Soc, Madison Thompson, Amiah Thornton, Galilea Torres, Jose Trejo, Shakira Valentin, Alexander VanRijn, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Javier Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Kendall Walker, Kurion Walker, Anna Claire Wall, Jack Welborn, McKinna Wooten, Dayanara Yepez, Silvia Zaldivar, and Pedro Zuniga. Exchange student, Filippo Zunino, was inducted as an Honorary Member.

The returning senior members are Delaila Aleman (President), Hugo Bernardi (Vice President), Rossy Banegas (Secretary), Micah Tucker (Treasurer), Michelle Calderon (Historian), Aachal Amin (Parliamentarian), Anahi Valente (Officer at Large), Carlie Cunningham, Ruby Ferretiz, Jenny Flores, Jesus Gonzalez, Luz Gonzalez, Karigan Fox, Hannah Harvill, Beth Lockett, Jordan Neal, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Esteban Trejo, and Matthew Tucker. Sponsors for the organization are MPHS Career and Technology teachers Donna Davis and Jackie Scoggins.

The new members of the E.C. Brice Chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society.

E.C. Brice Elementary inducts students into the National Elementary Honor Society

Twenty-five E.C. Brice Elementary School 4th graders became members of the National Elementary Honor Society (NEHS) as the Brice Chapter held their induction ceremony on October 26. First, students and audience members listened to explain what it means to be a member of NEHS. Then, chapter officers described the essential characteristics of an NEHS member.

Mount Pleasant High School senior Connelly Cowan was the guest speaker for the event. Cowan, who attended E.C. Brice and was President of the Brice NEHS when she was a 4th grader, congratulated the students on achieving membership in NEHS. In addition, she encouraged them to be leaders on their campus through their commitment to schoolwork, community service, and responsibility.

To be a member of NEHS, a student must meet or exceed the national minimum standard of a cumulative average grade of 85%. They also judge students on their level of personal responsibility. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility. They are also required to attend monthly meetings and to participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

NEHS recognizes 4th-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. In addition, the organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students to both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in elementary school students.

E.C. Brice Elementary School NEHS Inductees are Spencer Anderson, Jaylee Avilez, Noah Branton, Jeremiah Campbell, Gonzalo Cardenas, Kaylee Delacruz, Arabella Diaz, Ivan Flores (Treasurer), Aiden Hendricks, Lily Henry, Mariah Hummell, Tiana James, Ariadnna Martinez (Secretary), Juan Mercado, Miguel Moreno, Aldo Orona (Vice President), Boone Priefert (President), Tucker Priefert, Hailey Roge, Axel Sanchez, Treniti Shepard, Keondre Shine, Caleb Townson, Jonathan Williams, and Daniel Wilson.

The Brice NEHS Advisor is Jana Moore with Faculty Council members Kristina Broadway, Donna Neal, Rylie Harville, Angel Portales, and Leonardo Vera.