MPISD – News

MPHS NHS returning senior members

MPHS NHS new inductees

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS holds National Honor Society induction ceremony

Mt Pleasant ISD inducted nine seniors and sixty-two juniors into the Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) during a special ceremony on November 1. The new members join the fifty returning senior members of the chapter bringing the total membership to 121.

To be inducted into NHS, a student must have earned a weighted cumulative GPA of 5.10 and must meet specific service and character standards, exemplified in behavior and personal conduct both on and off-campus. The NHS inducts students who meet the criteria in their junior or senior year during the fall semester.

Officers of the MPHS Chapter are President Rossy Banegas, Vice President Connelly Cowan, Secretary Abril Ramirez, Treasurer Rachel Rodriguez, Parliamentarian Delaila Aleman, and Historian Taylor Hubbs.

The 2021-2022 new members are

Senior Inductees: Tommy Arredondo, Kyle Cates, Norberto Martinez, Luiz Olvera, Monserrat Rivero, Kimberly Robles, Evelyn Rodriguez, Andy Salas, and Jonathan Tolentino.

Junior Inductees: Wendy Alarcon, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, Vanessajane Bayna, Paris Beard, Hannah Bowles, Clayton Brison, Geovanni Calderon, Merlin Cardona, Madison Carpenter, Chloe Carter, Devin Castaneda, Giselle Castillo, Payton Chism, Jenna Cook, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Paulina Diaz, Alexandra Estrada, Anna Kate Fisher, Cesar Flores, Alan Garrett, Isabel Gonzales, Maranda Gonzalez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Jordyn Hargrave, Isaac Hernandez, Karli Jo Hill, Kylie Humber, Nayeli Jaimes, Camdon Johnson, Jose Lopez, Gyselle Lozano, William Luck, Marcela Mata, Samantha McClenan, Gracelyn McClendon, Anthony Orellana, Adriana Orona, Madeline Plascencia, Param Poudel, Lizzette Ramirez, Mary Reeve, Elijah Rider, Xitlali Rivas, Natalie Rodriguez, Chris Russell, Fernanda Salazar, Briana Sanchez, Emma Sellers, Camila Serrano, Emily Shelton, Arenia Tigert, Jose Trejo, Evelyn Valente, Amy Vazquez, Michelle Vazquez, Kendall Walker, Jack Welborn, Caleb Whitten, and I’Yana Williams.

Returning Senior members of the MPHS NHS Chapter are Odalys Adame, Delaila Aleman, Aachal Amin, Rossy Banegas, Nevaeh Bardwell, Hugo Bernardi, Lainy Blackstone, Samuel Brown, George Burrows, Michelle Calderon, Nic Chappell, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Carlie Cunningham, Joshua Espinoza, Ruby Ferretiz, Jenny Flores, Karigan Fox, Jackelin Gomez, Grelyn Goolsby, Hannah Harvill, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Mackenzie Lide, Emyly Lopez, Daisy Lozano, Pablo Mata, Leslie Mayo, Jordan Neal, Katherine Ochoa, Jose Olvera, Juliana Perez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Daniel Robles, Rachel Rodriguez, Guillermo Sanchez, Johnathan Sandate, Sherlyn Sandoval, Brady Sisk, Sam Sloan, Erica Soc, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Esteban Trejo, Matthew Tucker, Micah Tucker, Anahi Valente, Alexander Van Rijn, and Anna Claire Wall.

The MPHS National Honor Society Faculty Council members are LeAnne Blalock, Gina Crouch, Ana Deciga, Jamie Doan, Kristi Houchin, Ann Jenkins, Mandy Jones, Maryna Otero, and Larry Russell. The MPHS National Honor Society Advisors are David Clark and Angela Priefert.

Mt. Pleasant High School

2nd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Gopi Amin, Katherine Ball, Alan Barrientos, Camila Campos, Alessandra Cervantes Ramirez, Samuel Chappell, Angel Chavez, Evan Cota, Diya Desai, Jovani Garcia, Jose Gonzalez, Addison Heeren, Tania Hernandez, William Johnson, Monserrat Lopez, Tanner Marshall, Bryanna Nava, Valerie Pina, Yahaira Pina, Christian Portillo, Emily Robles, Luisa Rodriguez, Mia Ross, Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde

10th Grade

Ritchie Alcibar, Ana Ceballos, Ella Cross, Christian Cruz, Caroline Currey, Clinton DeBord, Noemy Dorantes, Rebecca Elrod, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Sophie Greco, Owen Green, Abigail Gutierrez Takahashi, Angelina Hernandez, Silvia Lopez, Rebecca Martinez, Tisha Patel, Peyton Quaid, Fernando Robles, Orion Senence, Makayla Spigner, Diana Vargas, Harrison Wall, Conlee Zachry, Michelle Zelaya, Beverly Zuniga

11th Grade

Saul Alvarado, Manoa Bagsic, Reese Ball, Malazia Batiste, VanessaJane Bayna, Chloe Carter, Natalie Crockett, Melanie De La Cruz, Aaron Dodd, Alexandra Estrada, Juanita Gutierrez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Dan Ibarra, Nayeli Jaimes, Camdon Johnson, Jose Lopez, Alison Majors, Nancy Netro, Anthony Orellana, Kimberly Pina, Dulce Rivera, Camila Serrano, Emily Shelton, Melissa Vasquez, Raul Vazquez

12th Grade

Delaila Aleman, Aachal Amin, Miguel Banda, Rossy Banegas Garcia, Nevaeh Bardwell, Jayden Beckham, Lainy Blackstone, Vanessa Buendia, Emma Burrows, Maritza Castro, Henry Chappell III, Sherlyn Chavelas, Parker Colley, Keanie Covarrubias, Connelly Cowan, Carlie Cunningham, Arlette De Jesus, Jacob Elliott, Ruby Ferretiz, Jenny Flores, Karigan Fox, Alondra Garcia, Sarah Godfrey, Jackelin Gomez, Grelyn Goolsby, Mahogany Grundy, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Jezzaniah Jeffery, Jennifer Lopez, Norberto Martinez, Sean McCrumby, Katherine Ochoa, Juliana Perez, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Miriam Ramirez Gutierrez, Holly Reese, Noemi Rios, Mona Rodarte, Denise Saldivar, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Johnathan Sandate, Brady Sisk, Briseida Solis, Jonathan Tepetate, Keller Thompson, Esteban Trejo, Matthew Tucker, Micah Tucker, Anna Claire Wall, Dalton Woods, Pedro Zuniga

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

2nd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

7th Grade

Antoine Albin III, Jaylen Alvarez, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Zacharii Banda, Stephanie Barrientos, Lia Esguerra, Irlanda Gasca, Pilar Gonzalez, Geovani Hernandez, Jr., Isaac Hernandez, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Jarrod McCoy, Carter Moody, Melany Morales, Gisel Ramirez, Jazziel Resendiz Resendiz, Cooper Rider, Eli Robertson, Christian Rojas, Isaiah Shepherd, Mary Snyder, Daisy Thompson, Edgar Vasquez, Ty’ree Williams, Maggie Wilson, Nathan Zavala

8th Grade

Yoselin Aguilar, Brissia Alvarez, Arnoldo Amador, Alberto Avila, William Baker, Joshua Bello, Christopher Canada, Kaylie Castillo, Julian Chancellor, Judson Colley, Valerie Colocho, Carter Cook, Ernest De La Rosa Cardona, Ava Fite, Angel Flores, Anna Fuentes, Juan De Dios Gallegos, Jamie Garrett, Esther Gonzalez, Alessandro Greco, Alegandro Guerrero, Ja’Liyah Hall, Aylin Hernandez, Skyler Hopkins, Connor Lewis, Jennifer Luna, James Means, Zaid Perez, Alayza Police, Gabriel Remlinger, Alondra Ruiz Lara, Keelin Schoenewe, Kortland Stovall