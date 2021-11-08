MPISD – News

Hannah Harvill and Sam Brown

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS seniors named Heisman High School winners

The MPHS winners for the 2021 Heisman High School Scholarship program are seniors Sam Brown and Hannah Harvill.

The Heisman High School Scholarship continues a 27-year tradition of honoring seniors who accomplish tremendous feats in the classroom, on the field, and most importantly, within their communities. The scholarship recognizes and rewards both male and female high school athletes who are community-minded and driven to use their exceptional talents to benefit all.

Brown is a four-year member of the MPHS football, baseball, and swim teams. He has also been an active member of the MPHS FFA program, serving as the Area VI FFA President for the 2021-2022 school year.

Brown has held numerous leadership positions within the MPHS FFA program, including Greenhand Vice President, Reporter, Vice President, Paris District FFA officer Student Advisor, and he currently serves as the FFA President. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and the Titus County 4H Shooting Sports team. He has participated with the Mt. Pleasant Splash Summer Swim Team as a Junior Coach.

Brown is the recipient of the Titus County Fair Association scholarship and has won awards multiple awards, including FFA honors Star Green hand, Top Hand, Outstanding Principles of Agriculture student, Swim team district qualifier, and CDE competitions in Forestry, Livestock Judging and Farm Business Management. He has volunteered in various capacities to serve his community with Casa, the Handi-capable Rodeo, Naples Rodeo, Delta Waterfowl, Wild Turkey Federation, Titus County Cares, and the Pilot Club League of Dreams.

Brown will attend the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, majoring in Animal Science and Ag Business, with plans to work as a veterinarian or in an Ag business industry position. He is the son of Tommy and Carolyn Brown.

Harvill is a three-year member of the Lady Tiger softball team and played volleyball for the Lady Tigers as a freshman. She has also been an active member of the MPHS FFA, serving as the Parliamentarian for the 2021-2022 school year. For three years, Harvill has been a part of the Ag Mechanics show team and has shown rabbits and built ag mechanics projects for the Titus County Fair. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Harvill has volunteered to serve her community in multiple ways. It includes fried pie-making at Nevill’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, her church community garage sale, vacation bible school, and the church youth center repainting. Harvill is active in the Mount Pleasant Ag Mechanics auction and the parking directing team for the Titus County Fair.

Harvill plans to attend Texas A&M University, majoring in Animal Science with plans to become a veterinarian. She is the daughter of Johnny and Shannon Harvill.