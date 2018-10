MPISD – News

MPISD Red Ribbon Week 2018

October 22-26

Monday

CDC Wear Drug-Free Ribbons Kick Off Red Ribbon Week

Brice Wear RED Red Ribbon Week Kick Off

Corprew Pajama Day Don’t Let Drugs Get in the Way of Your Dreams

Fowler Wear RED Up Up and Away with Drugs

Sims Wear RED I Like Me Drug Free

Wallace Wallace apparel, jerseys, or black & gold Team Up Against Drugs

MPJH Camo Day Declare War on Drugs

MPHS Superhero Day Being Drug-Free is Super

Tuesday

CDC Crazy Socks Sock It to Drugs

Brice Dress like you are going on vacation Trip Up Drugs

Corprew Crazy Socks Sock It to Drugs

Fowler Nerd Day I’m Too Smart to Start

Sims Crazy Socks Sock It to Drugs

Wallace Caps and/or sunglasses Shade Out Drugs

MPJH Cowboy/Cowgirl Day Stomp Out Drugs with Your Boots

MPHS Crazy Socks Sock It to Drugs

Wednesday

CDC Wear RED Wear Red Day

Brice Wear ORANGE Orange You Glad You’re Drug and Bully Free?

Corprew Wear ORANGE Unity Day

Fowler Wear ORANGE Drugs Won’t Bully Me

Sims Wear ORANGE Got Orange? Wear It

Wallace Crazy Socks Sock It to Drugs

MPJH Wear ORANGE & Sunglasses Shade Out Drugs

MPHS Wear ORANGE Orange You Glad You’re Not on Drugs?

Thursday

CDC Wear Pajamas Don’t Let Drugs Ruin Your Dreams

Brice Wear Neon Blind Drugs on Your Journey

Corprew Wear neon and Sunglasses Your Future is Too Bright for Drugs

Fowler What You Want to Be When You Grow Up My Future is Too Bright for Drugs

Sims Wear Neon I’m Too Bright for Drugs

Wallace Wear Neon or bright colors My Future is Bright; I’m Drug-Free

MPJH Wear Clothes Inside Out Don’t Let Drugs Turn You Inside Out

MPHS Wear Neon I’m Too Bright for Drugs/Blind the Eagles

Friday

CDC Dress for Your Future Career Dreaming of My Drug-Free Future

Brice Wear Past or Future Clothing Style Be a Time Traveler Against Drugs

Corprew Black & Gold Day These Paws Don’t Do Drugs

Fowler Superhero Day Being Drug-Free is Super

Sims Hat Day Hats Off to Being Drug-Free

Wallace Jeans Day Be a Jean-ius; Be Drug- Free

MPJH Tiger Spirit wear/Team Jersey and slippers Team Up Against Drugs and Don’t Slip Up

MPHS Black & Gold Day Real Tigers Don’t Do Drugs