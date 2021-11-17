MPISD – News

Front row L to R: Odalys Mejia, Adriel Bagsic, Sebastian Contreras, Alfredo Santillan

MPJH band students selected for Middle School All-Region Band

Twelve Mount Pleasant Junior High School band students have qualified for the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region IV Middle School All-Region Band. Seven students earned chairs in the Symphonic Band and five in the Concert Band.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band: Adriel Bagsic, 2nd chair Trumpet; Sebastian Contreras, 5th chair Trumpet; Ana’Liece Guerrero, 1st chair Bass Clarinet; Natalie Hines, 7th chair Percussion; Isaac Jetton, 4th chair French Horn; Odalys Mejia, 6th chair Bb Clarinet; and Alfredo Santillan, 6th chair Flute.

Concert Band: Julian Chancellor, 7th chair Alto Saxophone; Bruno Deleon, 8th chair Baritone; Megan Denson, 4th chair Bassoon; Edward Moya, 16th chair Percussion; and Alejandro Rosiles-Cervantes, 14th chair Percussion.

“I am so proud of all the MPJH students who auditioned for the All-Region bands,” said MPJHS Band Director Karen Luckett. “Twenty-four students auditioned for placement in one of two all-region bands (Symphonic and Concert Band). Out of those 24 students, twelve of them earned chairs in the All-Region bands. All of these students put in an extensive amount of time and effort to prepare for these auditions. I congratulate all of these students whether they made the All-Region bands or not.”