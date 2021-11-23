MPISD – News

MPHS NHS members with Communities in Schools Coordinators

MPHS National Honor Society organizes a food drive

In November, the National Honor Society (NHS) members at Mount Pleasant High School held a food drive in conjunction with Communities in Schools (CIS). In the end, MPHS NHS members created thirty-three baskets they shared with families who have students at MPHS.

Each of the families received a laundry basket full of canned and boxed goods, a bag of sugar, flour, and a turkey donated by Pilgrim’s.

“Last year, we provided for 20 families,” said MPHS NHS Advisor David Clark. “We were very excited about the amount of food we collected this year. Our original goal this year was 30 families. We had a total of 33 when we divided everything. We were also pleased that Pilgrims donated the turkeys this year.”