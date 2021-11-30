MPISD – News

The cast and crew of “To Burn a Witch.”

(top L to R) Isaiah Shepard, Valerie De Santiago, Cooper Rider, Keely Gardner, Rebecca Torres & Morgan Zepeda

(Bottom L to R), Brooke Alexander, Director Crystal Francis-Peel, and Yanita Gordan

Top honors went to (L to R) Yanita Gordan, Brooke Alexander, Isaiah Shepard, and Morgan Zepeda

Contact:

Kelly Cowan

MPJH wins 3rd place for One-Act play

The Mount Pleasant Junior High School Theatre Department presented their One-Act play, “To Burn a Witch,” at the District 15-5A Junior High One-Act Play competition in Hallsville on Saturday (Nov 20). The cast took third place overall out of seven, with four members earning individual honors. In addition, they named Brooke Alexander Most Outstanding Performer. Yanita Gordan earned All-Star Cast honors, Morgan Zepeda was named the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast, and Isaiah Shepard earned an All-Star Tech award.

In “To Burn a Witch,” the Salem community burns to death those convicted of being “Brides of Satan.” Mary refuses to lie, even to save herself, but Ruth, desperately frightened, confesses. Since the two girls have always been so close, the questioners are dissatisfied with the conflicting stories. To save herself, Ruth fakes a seizure in which she profoundly implicates her friend Mary. Only one hope remains for Mary now, and in a scene of dramatic power, she makes her final choice.

Brooke Alexander, Valerie De Santiago, Keely Gardner, Yanita Gordan, Cooper Rider, Isaiah Shepard, Rebecca Torres, and Morgan Zepeda make up the cast. Crystal Francis-Peel directed the MPJH One-Act play with assistance provided by MPHS Theatre Director Dr. Edward Lee and Brice Elementary teacher Crystalla Anderson.

“I am so very proud of these students and the outstanding work they did in the rehearsal process and on the stage at the contest,” said MPJH Theatre Director Crystal Francis-Peel. “I would like to think Crystalla Anderson and Dr. Ed Lee for their assistance in helping this show to become such a wonderful piece of Theatre! I would also like to think my administrators for their support and encouragement to both my students and myself. To all the parents and family members who have supported their child, thank you. I appreciate you more than you know.”

The cast will present their award-winning play on Monday (Dec 6) at 6:00 pm in the MPHS auditorium. Admission is free.