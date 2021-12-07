MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Tiger Dolls donate to Communities in Schools

The Mount Pleasant High School Tiger Dolls donated over 400 toiletry items to the MPHS Communities in Schools (CIS) for a Christmas donation drive. For the second year, the Dolls leaped at the chance to volunteer for this CIS drive.

“These Dolls and their Director have the biggest hearts and are eager to help,” said Jennifer Lide, CIS Board member. “I’m always blown away by their giving.” Lide, along with MPHS CIS Coordinator Trini Hernandez, and CIS Intern, Jazmin Garcia, received the items from the Tiger Dolls on December 1.

“The timing is perfect,” said Hernandez. “These items are always needed, and we greatly appreciate the donations.”

Communities in Schools accepts donations throughout the year. For more information, contact Trini Hernandez at thernandez@mpisd.net.

Pictured are the MPHS Tiger Dolls with MPHS CIS Coordinator Trini Hernandez, MPHS CIS intern Jazmin Garcia, Tiger Doll Director, Jaton Broach, and CIS Board member Jennifer Lide.

Mount Pleasant High School selects Mr. and Miss MPHS .

The Mount Pleasant High School senior class recently selected Tre Emory and Mireya Villarruel as the 2021-2022 Mr. and Miss MPHS. Each year the senior class selects a senior boy and senior girl who represent the ideals and standards of MPHS.

Emory is a four-year member of the Tiger football and track teams and was selected to the Texas Sport’s Writer’s Association 1st team All-State football team in 2020 and is a two-time 1st team All-District Defensive Lineman. They also chose him as the District Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Emory will attend Baylor University on a football scholarship and major in Business and Culinary Arts. Emory said, “I appreciate all the seniors that recognized me. It’s such an honor!” He is the son of Ashley Brown.

Villarruel is an MPHS Tiger Doll, TAFE, FCCLA, Student Council, and Furr Ever Friends. She currently serves as a Tiger Doll Sergeant and has received Best Attitude, Spirit Girl of the Week, and Tiger Doll of the Week awards. She plans to attend Texas Woman’s University and major in Early Childhood Education to become an ESL First Grade teacher. “It is an honor to be recognized by the seniors of MPHS and an honor to represent our campus,” said Villarruel. “I take pride in the recognition, and I’m thankful for and blessed by all my teachers and our Tiger family.” Villarruel is the daughter of MaryAnn Flores and Julio Villarruel.