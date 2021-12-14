Roper & White
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
cypress basin hospice
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS choir students advance to area auditions

Fourteen Mount Pleasant High School Choir students participated in Pre-Area auditions on December 2 at the Region 8 Service Center in Mount Pleasant. As a result, four have advanced to Area auditions in January: 

senior Abril Ramirez (2nd chair second soprano), junior Litzy Gonzalez (4th chair second alto), senior Eduardo Joshua Espinoza (4th chair first tenor), and sophomore Clayton Miller (5th chair first tenor).

“I am proud of the tenacity these young musicians have exhibited as they have worked diligently in preparation for the first two rounds of auditions and continue to prepare for the upcoming audition,” said MPHS Choir Director, Nancy Vines.

Area auditions will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     