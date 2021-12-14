MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS choir students advance to area auditions

Fourteen Mount Pleasant High School Choir students participated in Pre-Area auditions on December 2 at the Region 8 Service Center in Mount Pleasant. As a result, four have advanced to Area auditions in January:

senior Abril Ramirez (2nd chair second soprano), junior Litzy Gonzalez (4th chair second alto), senior Eduardo Joshua Espinoza (4th chair first tenor), and sophomore Clayton Miller (5th chair first tenor).

“I am proud of the tenacity these young musicians have exhibited as they have worked diligently in preparation for the first two rounds of auditions and continue to prepare for the upcoming audition,” said MPHS Choir Director, Nancy Vines.

Area auditions will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Texas A&M University-Commerce.