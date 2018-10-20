MPISD – News

Wallace NEHS: The new members of the Wallace Middle School National Elementary Honor Society.

Wallace Middle School Holds National Elementary

Honor Society Induction Ceremony

P. E. Wallace Middle School held their National Elementary Honor Society Induction Ceremony on Thursday, October 18. Thirty-nine 6th graders were inducted as members of the Wallace NEHS Chapter.

Before an audience of family members and teachers, the inductees heard an explanation of the four pillars of NEHS: Leadership, Responsibility, Scholarship, and Service. They received their certificates of membership and recited the NEHS pledge. Mount Pleasant High School National Honor Society member, Alex Vaseleck, served as the guest speaker. He gave them some practical tips for continued academic success including punctuality, perseverance, and humility.

The Wallace NEHS chapter recognized sixth-grade students for their outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated personal responsibility. The organization seeks to provide meaningful service activities for students in both the school and the community and to develop essential leadership skills in sixth-grade students.

To be a member of NEHS at Wallace, a student must have a cumulative average grade of 90%. Students are also judged on their level of personal responsibility. Once inducted, members are required to maintain the same level of performance in academics and responsibility. They are also expected to attend monthly meetings and to participate in other chapter service projects and activities.

“I am so proud of the students that were inducted in the NEHS tonight,” said Wallace Principal, Nathan Rider. “Their hard work and dedication to high performance in school are second to none.”

New members of the Wallace Middle School Chapter of NEHS are: Luis Alvarado, Natalia Aspeitia, Kate Ball (Secretary), Jeffery Bond, Elizabeth Buck (Vice-President), Sam Chappell, Selena Clark, Ariana Cruz, Johnathan Dalby, Diya Desai, Jose Gonzalez, Patricia Gonzalez, Addison Heeren (President), Hayden Hester, Christian Johnson, Kinley Lowry, Dori Macedo, Tanner Marshall, Amir Martinez (Treasurer), Daniel Martinez, Raquel Martinez, Brayden Middleton, Jesus Moreno, Alivia Newman, McKaylie Nixon, Dollian Phan, Cinthya Ramirez, Francisco Rodriguez, Christian Sanchez, Andrea Sierra, Chloe Snodgrass, Christopher Sorto, Hayden Tennison, Katelyn Tejeda, Katherine Thompson (Historian), Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde, Johnathan Ventura, and Arturo Yanez.

Chapter sponsors for the organization are Cathleen Fender and Sharon Fain.

Pictured L to R

1st Row: Beth Lockett, Connelly Cowan, Leslie Moreno

2nd Row: Faith Logan, Leslie Espinoza, Valeria Moreno, Sashi Poudel

3rd Row: John Rodriguez, Jacqueline Juarez, Daisy Ayala, Caroline Rose

4th Row: Blanca Antolin, Aslin Barrientos, Ja’Quacy Minter, Tripp Hinton

MPHS Elects Campus Leadership

The student body of Mount Pleasant High School has elected Class Officers for the 2018-2019 school year.

The Senior class officers are President Ja’Quacy Minter, Vice-President Aslin Barrientos, Secretary Blanca Antolin, and Treasurer Tripp Hinton.

Leading the Junior class are President John Rodriguez, Vice-President Jacqueline Juarez, Secretary Caroline Rose, and Treasurer Daisy Ayala.

Officers for the Sophomore class are President Faith Logan, Vice-President Leslie Espinoza, Secretary Valeria Moreno, and Treasurer Sashi Poudel.

And Freshman class officers include President Connelly Cowan, Vice-President Leslie Moreno, and Secretary Beth Lockett.

Harper Davis and Jose Liera

2018-19 MPHS All School Boy and Girl

Seniors Jose Liera and Harper Davis have been selected All School Boy and Girl by the staff and faculty of Mount Pleasant High School for best representing the ideals established for the high school.

Harper is the daughter of Jenny and Roy Stovall. She is Captain of the Tiger Dolls, President of the National Honor Society, Editor of Tiger Talk, the MPHS newspaper, as well as a member of the National Technical Honor Society, FBLA, and she participates in UIL. Harper received the Academic Blanket award for Journalism. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and major in Aerospace Logistics.

Jose is the son of Victor Liera and Paula Liera. He is the Historian for the National Honor Society, an officer for UIL, and also participates in FBLA. Jose is a tutor, as well as an officer, for Cosmo Scholars, an MPHS student-led tutoring service. Jose is the individual 2017 State Champion in 5A for UIL Math in addition to earning multiple state medals in math and calculator applications. He has been awarded Academic Blankets in Geometry, Algebra II and Statistics. He has been named a National Hispanic Scholar and well as an AP Scholar with Distinction. Jose is applying to Harvey Mudd College, MIT, Stanford, UT Austin and Texas A&M. He plans to major in Computer Science and is also considering Business and Mathematics.

