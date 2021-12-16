MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Future Educators advance to State competition

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE) attended their annual Regional competition at the Region 8 Service Center on December 3. Seven members qualified for the State competition, with one member qualifying in two events.

The team of Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Ruby Ferretiz, and Mireya Villarruel advanced to state in Project Visualize Service, a service-learning project that impacts children and families in our community. Their focus was on CASA and the Rainbow Room.

Rivero Sanchez also advanced to state individually with her children’s book titled “Let Me Explain.”

The team of Gabby Garza and Stephanie Guerrero competed in Elementary Interactive Bulletin Board and advanced to state with their “Pizza Points” board.

Araceli Landaverde and Marcela Mata advanced to state with their High School Interactive Bulletin Boards. Landaverde’s board focused on Electron Configurations, while Mata’s was about the Periodic Table.

In Dallas, the Teach for Tomorrow Summit state competition will place March 3-5, 2022. The MPHS TAFE Advisor is Aimee Sweeden.

Members of the Freshman and High School All-Region bands

MPHS Goin’ Gold Band members named to All-Region Bands

They named fourteen Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members to the High School All-Region Band and selected nine first-year students for the Freshman All-Region Band. Freshman auditions were held on December 6 at Sulphur Springs High School, with High School auditions on December 10 at North Lamar. Seven of the fourteen have qualified for Area auditions.

Advancing to Area auditions are Aachal Amin (1st chair Piccolo), Shpat Zeqaj (2nd chair Oboe), Manoa Bagsic (2nd chair Bb Clarinet), Neida Perez (8th chair Bb Clarinet), Andrew Perez (9th chair Bb Clarinet), Hannah Bowles (1st chair Contra-Bass Clarinet) and Orion Senence (5th chair Trumpet).

Also selected for the High School All-Region Band were Abril Ramirez (5th chair Bb Clarinet), Jose Fuentes (13th chair Bb Clarinet), Emmalee Wade (16th chair Bb Clarinet), Adriel Bagsic (5th chair Trumpet), Madison Carpenter (6th chair Trumpet), Joel Palacios (4th chair Trumpet), and Pablo Mata (3rd chair Tenor Saxophone).

Goin’ Gold Band members selected for the Freshman All-Region band include Christopher Jimenez (7th chair Flute), Christopher Sorto (3rd chair Bb Clarinet), Yahaira Pina (10th chair Bb Clarinet), Neftali Gonzalez (11th chair Bb Clarinet), Valerie Pena (15th chair Bb Clarinet), Jazlynn Juarez (1st chair Bass Clarinet), Emely Chavelas (1st chair Tenor Saxophone), Adriel Bagsic 1st chair Trumpet), and Luke Thurman (1st chair Percussion).

Area auditions will take place on January 8 at Plano Senior High School.