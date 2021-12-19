Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
MPISD – News

Michelle Calderon

MPHS Law Enforcement competitors L to R: Advisor Ricky Chamness, Memphis Heller, Michelle Calderon, Nayeli Jaimes, Kaitlyn Reese, Nayeli Rivera, Advisor Elizabeth Bailey

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS students compete in Law Enforcement competition

Five Mount Pleasant High School Law Enforcement students competed in Grand Prairie on December 4. Senior Michelle Calderon placed second in Booking Procedure and qualified for state. Others competing for MPHS included the team of Memphis Heller, Kaitlyn Reese, and Nayeli Jaimes in Building Search, Jaimes in the obstacle course, Nayeli Rivera in Bunker Gear, and Calderon in Opening and Closing Statement.

Ricky Chamness and Elizabeth Bailey teach the MPHS Law Enforcement courses. The State competition will take place in March of 2022.

