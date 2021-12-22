MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders prepare for state

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders competed in the McKinney Spirit competition on Saturday, December 11, and in the NCA State of Texas Championships on Sunday, December 12, in preparation for the UIL State competition in January.

MPHS Cheer won Top Fight Song and Top Crowd Leader awards at the McKinney Spirit competition, and at the NCA State of Texas Championships, MPHS Cheer placed 4th behind some of the top co-ed squads in the state.

“On Saturday, we had a tough first performance but came back after lunch and performed well,” said MPHS Cheer coach Karissa Lopez.

“Our last hard push towards the UIL State Competition comes at the beginning of January. We will perform our UIL routine during halftime of the boys’ basketball game on January 7. Then we will travel to Nacogdoches to compete at SFA on January 8. Finally, we will perform in the Mount Vernon showcase on January 9.”

The UIL Spirit State Championships are Thursday, January 13, at noon. Karissa Lopez and Shanta Lockett coach MPHS Cheer.