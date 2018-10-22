MPISD – News

Pictured L to R: Colton Craft, Miguel Guerrero, Alyssa Reynolds, Abril Ramirez

MPHS Choir Students Make All-Region Choir

Four Mount Pleasant High School choir students have earned places in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-Region Choir. Senior Alyssa Reynolds received 3rd chair first alto, senior Colton Craft earned 5th chair second-bass, sophomore Miguel Guerrero earned 4th chair first tenor, and freshman Abril Ramirez earned 7th chair first soprano.

To earn a place in the choir, the three each had to sing a solo piece before a panel of judges, not an easy task for a high school student.

“I am very proud of each of these singers,” said MPHS Choir Director, Nancy Vines. “They have diligently prepared not only during class but also on their own time.”

The students will participate in the All-Region Choir clinic on Saturday, November 10 at Mt Pleasant High School and will perform at the concert that evening at 5:00 pm in the High School auditorium. All four students have advanced to Pre-Area auditions which will be November 27 in Gilmer.