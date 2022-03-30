MPISD – News

MPHS FBLA National Qualifiers – Row 1 L to R: Natalie Crockett, Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Joselyn Reyes, Evelyn Rodriguez, Natalia Plascencia, Hope Powell Row 2 L to R: Luiz Olvera, Anthony Orellana, Taylor Hubbs, Elizabeth Lockett, Perla Guzman, Connelly Cowan, Heidi Ramirez, Clayton Brison – Not pictured: Odalys Adame, Michelle Calderon, Joseline Almazan, Idania Castanon, Ilse Ojendis, Yasenia Paloblanco, Tiffany Rangel

John Whitten with Taylor Hubbs, ‘Who’s Who’ award recipient

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Future Business Leaders of America students advance to Nationals

The Mount Pleasant High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competed at the State Leadership Conference in Galveston on March 24-25. A record of 20 students qualifies for Nationals, with one additional student named an alternate. This year would see a return to an in-person state conference as the event was canceled in 2020 and was held online in 2021. Thirty-eight students made the trip to Galveston, while seven competed online in tested events before spring break. Participants attended area meetings, took part in workshops such as “Etiquette 101”, “Job Ready Dress,” and “Team Building,” and were treated to an evening on The Strand on their last night in Galveston.

Those who advanced to Nationals, their events, and their places at state include:

Agribusiness: Odalys Adame (3rd)

Broadcast Journalism: Michelle Calderon, Taylor Hubbs, and Anthony Orellana (3rd)

Business Calculations: Perla Guzman (4th)

Computer Applications: Clayton Brison (4th)

Cyber Security: Heidi Ramirez (4th)

Electronic Career Portfolio: Monserrat Rivero Sanchez (4th)

Future Business Leader: Hope Powell (4th)

Healthcare Administration: Natalie Crockett (2nd)

Hospitality and Event Management: Natalia Plascencia, Joselyn Reyes, and Evelyn Rodriguez (4th)

Journalism: Joseline Almazan (1st), Idania Castanon (5th National Alternate)

Political Science: Luiz Olvera (2nd), Connelly Cowan (3rd)

Public Speaking: Elizabeth Lockett (4th)

Publication Design: Ilse Ojendis, Yasenia Paloblanco, and Tiffany Rangel (4th)

In addition, they recognized Mount Pleasant High School as the most significant FBLA chapter in Area 6. They named Senior Taylor Hubbs Who’s Who for the Mount Pleasant High School chapter. And Chapter Advisor, John Whitten, was reelected to the FBLA State Board of Directors for Area 6.

“Our FBLA students rose to the occasion at the state and had an unbelievable showing,” said Whitten. “Having 20 students qualify for Nationals is a remarkable feat considering some of the schools we are going up against are much larger than us. It was a record-setting year for MPHS FBLA, and I am looking forward to taking students to Nationals after not being able to travel for competition for the past two years.

Whitten continued, “I am proud of all the work, preparation, and dedication the students have put in to succeed. Students have been working and preparing since October with weekly work nights, and they were rewarded for their hard efforts in Galveston. I am looking forward to Chicago and giving our students the experience of what it is like to compete on a national level.”

IN CHICAGO, the FBLA National Leadership Conference is June 29-July 2, 2022. MPHS FBLA advisors are John Whitten, Shanta Lockett, Jackie Scoggins, and Brian Williams.

Mt Pleasant FFA Auction

The Mount Pleasant High School FFA chapter is hosting its annual auction on Saturday (Apr 9) to raise money for students in agriculture programs. Items donated will include student-built items like feed troughs, picnic tables, utility trailers, and items donated from businesses in the Mt. Pleasant community. All proceeds will help students in the Mount Pleasant FFA attend Career and Leadership events throughout the school year.

Dinner will be at 6:00 pm, a FREE chicken taco dinner sponsored by Pilgrim’s, crafted by the Mount Pleasant High School Culinary department. Join us at the Mount Pleasant Civic Center on Saturday (Apr 9) at 6:00 pm for a fun evening supporting youth in agriculture. For more information or to sponsor the event, contact Leigh Ann Freeman at 903.752.3849.