MPISD – News

Pictured: members of the MPHS UIL Academic team

MPHS UIL Places Second at Fall Tiger Invitational

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team opened its season on Saturday, October 20 at the Fall Tiger Invitational held on the MPHS campus. Overall, the team took second place at the tournament.

The Spelling team took first place as a team. Individually, Annie Le placed 1st, Anna Harris placed 3rd, and Taryn Thurman placed 5th.

The Math team took first place as a team. Individually, Jose Liera placed 1st, and David Barboza placed 2nd in twelfth grade. Shelby Courreges placed 2nd in eleventh grade. Miguel Segura placed 6th in tenth grade. And Katie Ochoa placed 5th in ninth grade. In Calculator Applications, Jose Liera took 1st place while David Barboza took 6th place in twelfth grade. Sam Pearson placed 2nd in eleventh grade, and Miguel Segura placed 4th in tenth grade. In Number Sense, Jose Liera placed 6th in twelfth grade, and Miguel Segura placed 5th in tenth grade.

The Social Studies team placed first as a team. Individually, Ezequiel Salazar placed 1st, Aner Baltazar placed 2nd, and Karen Trejo placed 4th.

The Current Events team placed second as a team. Individually, Audrey Courreges placed 2nd, Caleb Ball placed 5th, and Samantha Santos placed 6th.

In Journalism, Rebecca Yox placed first in Copy Editing, 6th in News Writing, 6th in Feature Writing, and 4th in Headline Writing. Taryn Thurman placed 6th in Copy Editing.

In Science, Jose Liera placed 1st, and Samip Poudel placed 6th in twelfth grade, while Brock Shavers placed 6th in tenth grade.

In Speech, Skylee Ford placed 3rd in Prose Interpretation while Jonathan Godbolt placed 6th in Poetry Interpretation. Reid Pinckard placed 2nd in Literary Criticism.

The MPHS UIL Academic team will compete again in two weeks at the Lindale Invitational on November 3.