MPISD – News

MPHS UIL Academic Team District Medalists

Current Events Regional Qualifier Connelly Cowan with coach Gina Crouch

Calculator Applications Regional Qualifying team with coach Osias Hernandez

Poetry Regional Qualifier Madeline Tumey-Simmons with coach Angela Priefert

Regional Qualifying Speech and Debate team members with coach Enrique Martinez

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS UIL competes in a district academic tournament

The Mount Pleasant High School UIL Academic team competed at the District 15 AAAAA UIL Academic Meet on March 25-26 at Pine Tree High School. Overall, MPHS advanced 10 to the Regional Meet, with eight others placing in their events.

Full results:

Informative Extemp—Connelly Cowan 1st place (Regional Qualifier), Taylor Hubbs 2nd place (Regional Qualifier)

Persuasive Extemp—Anthony Orellana 1st place (Regional Qualifier)

Lincoln Douglas Debate—Angelina Hernandez 3rd place (Regional Qualifier)

Poetry—Madeline Tumey-Simmons 3rd place (Regional Qualifier)

Calculator Applications—(2nd place Regional Qualifying team)—Param Poudel 3rd place, Devin Castaneda 4th place, Isaac Hernandez, Nathaniel Martinez

Current Events—Connelly Cowan 2nd place (Regional Qualifier)

Mathematics—Devin Castaneda 6th place

Ready Writing—Makayla Spigner 4th place

Computer Applications—David Perez 4th place, Javier Garcia 6th place

Spelling—Sophie Greco 4th place, Isabel Gonzales 6th place

Social Studies—Luiz Olvera 4th place

Journalism—Odalys Adame 4th place News Writing

Advancing teams and individuals will compete at the Regional Meet held April 22-23 at Prosper High School. Those placing in the top three in each event will qualify for the State meet in May. Regional qualifying coaches are Gina Crouch (Current Events), Osias Hernandez (Calculator Applications), Enrique Martinez (Lincoln Douglas Debate and Extemp), and Angela Priefert (Poetry Interpretation).